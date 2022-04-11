Lucintel Forecasts Pultrusion Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the pultrusion market is projected to reach an estimated $3.4 billion by 2026 from $2.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for lightweight, corrosion resistant, and durable products for various end use industries.

Browse 242 figures / charts and 193 tables in this 301 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in pultrusion market by application (window profile, rebar, ladder rails, cable trays, electrical insulators, decking, grating, road maker, sound barrier, sporting goods, tool handles, utility poles, structural shapes, transportation, wind energy, and others), by attribute (corrosion, and non-corrosion), by end use industry (construction, wind energy, transportation, E&E, consumer goods, and others), by fiber (glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites, and others), by resin (polyester composites, epoxy composites, vinylester composites, polyurethane composites, phenolic, and other composites), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/pultrusion-market.aspx

“Utility poles market is expected to remain the highest growing segment during the forecast period.”

Based on applications, the pultrusion market is segmented into window profile, rebar, ladder rails, cable trays, electrical insulators, decking, grating, road maker, sound barrier, sporting goods, tool handles, utility poles, structural shapes, transportation, wind energy, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the utility poles is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by ongoing replacement of wooden poles and performance benefits of FRP poles over wood, steel, and other poles. Asia Pacific and ROW are expected to remain the largest regions, and are also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in chemical, consumer goods, and construction industry. The major drivers for growth are increasing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and growing awareness of pultruded products.

“Within the pultrusion market, the consumer goods segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the consumer goods segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for ladder rail, tool handle, and sporting goods.

“North America will dominate the pultrusion market in near future”

North America are expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing residential construction and government regulations for energy efficiency.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/pultrusion-market.aspx

Major players of pultrusion market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Strongwell Corporation, Excel Composites, Werner Company, Polyone Corporation, Bedford Reinforcement, Creative Pultrusion Inc., Tecton Products, Teel Plastics, Fiberline Composites are among the major pultrusion providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/pultrusion-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com