Lucintel Forecasts Recycled Carbon Fiber Market to Grow at a CAGR of 1.8%.

According to the recent study the recycled carbon fiber market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rise in demand for products made of glass composites; these include regulations for reuse & recyclability of materials and the cost advantage of recycled carbon fiber compared to virgin carbon fiber.

Browse 142 figures / charts and 95 tables in this 214 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in recycled carbon fiber market by end use industry (aerospace, transportation, consumer electronics, sporting goods, and others), product type (non-woven mats, chopped carbon fiber, milled carbon fiber), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World).

“Non-woven mats market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the recycled carbon fiber market is segmented into non-woven mats, chopped carbon fiber, milled carbon fiber. Lucintel forecasts that the E/ECR glass market is expected to remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for low cost, recycled carbon fiber in structural applications.

“Within the recycled carbon fiber market, the transportation segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the transportation segment is expected to witness the largest coating over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight, cost effective materials.

“Asia pacific will dominate the recycled carbon fiber market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing demand for high performance materials at a relatively lower cost in transportation, aerospace, sporting goods, and consumer electronics applications.

Major players of recycled carbon fiber market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. ELG Carbon Fiber Ltd., SGL Group, CFK Valley Recycling, Vartega Inc., Procotex, Toray/Zoltek, and Karborek and others are among the major recycled carbon fiber providers.

