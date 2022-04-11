Lucintel Forecasts Footwear Sole Material Market to Reach $21.1 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the footwear sole material market is projected to reach an estimated $21.1 billion by 2025 from $16.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by rise in footwear production and growth in consumer spending.

Browse 186 figures / charts and 162 tables in this 238 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in footwear sole material market by material (rubber, PVC, TPR, PU, EVA, vulcanized rubber, leather, and others), by sole component (midsole, insole, and outsole), by product (athletic and non-athletic), by end user (men, women, and children) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/footwear-sole-material-market.aspx

“Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on material, the footwear sole material market is segmented into rubber, PVC, TPR, PU, EVA, vulcanized rubber, leather, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is expected to witness the largest segment and also witness the highest growth during the forecast period because it provides the best synthetic alternative to traditional leather with more cost effective options for sole manufacturing.

“Within the footwear sole material market, the glass fiber segment is expected to remain the largest fiber type”

Based on product, the non-athletic is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to increase in consumer purchasing power, and growing demand for casual and fashionable footwear.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the footwear sole material market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region during the forecast period and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising population, growing disposable income, and increasing sports activities.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/footwear-sole-material-market.aspx

Major players of footwear sole material market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. DowDupont, Huntsman, BASF, Solvay, Braskem, Ningbo Cerrion, International Trading Co. LTD, and Metropole are among the major footwear sole material providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/footwear-sole-material-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com