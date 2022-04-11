Lucintel Forecasts Gallium Arsenide Wafer Market to Reach $0.9 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the gallium arsenide wafer market is projected to reach an estimated $0.9 billion by 2025 from $0.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for larger size GaAs wafers and reusing gallium arsenide wafers for higher performance devices.

Browse 67 figures / charts and 50 tables in this 111 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in gallium arsenide wafer market by substrate type (SI GaAs and SC GaAs), by manufacturing technology (VGF, LEC, and Others), by application (RF electronics, and optoelectronics), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link – https://www.lucintel.com/gallium-arsenide-wafer-market-2020-2025.aspx

“Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF) market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on manufacturing technology, the gallium arsenide wafer market is segmented into Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF), Liquid Encapsulated Czochralski (LEC), and others. Lucintel forecasts that the Vertical Gradient Freeze (VGF) market is expected to remain the largest segment and witness the highest growth in the forecast period as it produces substrates with relatively low defect densities and higher mechanical strength.

“Within the gallium arsenide wafer market, the optoelectronics segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the optoelectronics segment is expected to witness the largest application, and this segment is also expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period supported by the increasing demand for LEDs and lasers.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the gallium arsenide wafer market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing demand for smartphones and LEDs in China, Japan, Taiwan, and India.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/gallium-arsenide-wafer-market-2020-2025.aspx

Major players of gallium arsenide wafer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Freiberger Compound Materials GmbH, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., AXT, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd. and others are among the major gallium arsenide wafer providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/gallium-arsenide-wafer-market-2020-2025.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com