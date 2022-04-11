Lucintel Forecasts Antimony Trioxide Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the antimony trioxide market is projected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2027 from $1.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing safety and security measures for smoke and flammability and growth in end use industries such as construction and electrical & electronics.

Browse 134 figures / charts and 109 tables in this 178 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in antimony trioxide market by application (plastics, textile, rubber, glass, and others), end use industry (electrical and electronics, building and construction, packaging, and others), function (synergist, fining agent, catalyst, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/antimony-trioxide-market.aspx

“Plastic market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the antimony trioxide market is segmented into plastics, textile, rubber, glass, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the plastics is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period as it is used as a synergist in the halogenated flame retardant.

“Within the antimony trioxide market, the electrical and electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the electrical and electronics segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to the increasing demand for flame retardants in various applications to increase the efficiency of the halogenated flame retardant and reduce the flammability of polymers, wires & cables, and plastics.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the antimony trioxide market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region during the forecast period due to the growing consumption of antimony trioxide in flame retardant and catalyst application over its alternatives such as zinc hydroxystannate, zinc stannates, and zinc borates.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/antimony-trioxide-market.aspx

Major players of antimony trioxide market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Yiyang Huachang Antimony Industry, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group, Campine NV, Nihon Seiko Co. Ltd., and Jiefu Corporation are among the major antimony trioxide providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/antimony-trioxide-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com