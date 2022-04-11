Unit Sales of 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol (2,3,6 TMP) Market To Soar During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

Global 2,3,6 TMP market is forecast to witness modest growth of around 4% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Of all the bundled applications of 2,3,6 Trimethylphenol, Vitamin E accounted for a whopping 90% of the market share in 2019. 2,3,6 Trimethylphenol (2,3,6–TMP) is used as an intermediate for the production of 2,3,5 Trimethylhydroquinone (2,3,5 –TMHQ), which then reacts with isophytol for the production of Vitamin E.

Vitamin E is an essential fat soluble nutrient and its diet is suggested by health professionals to reduce damaging oxidants from the body. Thus increase in demand for Vitamin E is boosting 2,3,6 – Trimethylphenol demand.

2,3,6-Trimethylphenol Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the 2,3,6-Trimethylphenol market with detailed segmentation on the basis function, application and key regions.

Function Intermediate

Perfuming Agent Application Vitamin E

Cosmetics

Plastics

Pharmaceuticals Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Lower Production Cost is Grabbing Attention of Key Stake Holders

Global 2,3,6 Trimethylphenol (2,3,6 – TMP) market is highly consolidated in nature. Top three players in market account for over 40% of revenue share at the global level.

Prominent players with established market presence in 2,3,6 Trimethylphenol (2,3,6 – TMP) market are

DSM & Nenter

SI group

Honshu Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

Deepak Novochem Technologies Limited

Rugao Zhongchang Chemicals co. Ltd.

Hangzhou ZeErRui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nanjing Datang Chemical Co.Ltd.

Zibo Tailitze Chemical Co., Ltd

Vitamin E Plant Upgradations to Limit 2,3,6 TMP Market Growth

Manufacturers such as Nent, Xinhecheng etc. are looking for plant upgradation, owing to the huge variation in vitamin E production cost amongst the market stakeholders.

Nent uses Paraxylene and farnesene methods to directly manufacture Vitamin E, thus subsiding the 2,3,6 TMP as a process intermediate, while Nanjing Datang, Xibo Tailzite and other 2,3,6-TMP manufacturers are leaning towards other technologies to produce 2,3,5 TMHQ, thus contracting the market.

Thus, these newer and less capital intensive methods available in Vitamin E, will have negative impact on 2,3,6 TMP Market

