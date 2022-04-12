257 Thayer Features Eco-Friendly Student Housing

Providence, Rhode Island, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — 257 Thayer is pleased to announce they feature top-quality, eco-friendly student housing options for individuals attending Brown University. The off-campus housing complex offers students all the comfortable features they want for an independent lifestyle close to campus.

At 257 Thayer, students have their choice of floorplans to share with friends or meet new friends through the roommate matching process. Residents can live alone in a spacious one-bedroom apartment or share with friends in the two and three-bedroom units. Open and reserved parking is available for an additional monthly fee. Rent is charged on a per-person basis and includes furnishings, high-speed Internet access, water and sewer, a monthly electricity allowance, and more.

257 Thayer offers students various amenities for an enjoyable lifestyle while staying close to campus. Some of the features offered onsite include a 24-hour fitness center, a clubroom with billiards, street-level retail shops, an outdoor fire pit with grilling stations, bike storage, and more. With secure access, students feel safe and secure in their environment. Social events are held throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the eco-friendly student housing available can find out more by visiting the 257 Thayer website or by calling 1-401-272-7777.

About 257 Thayer: 257 Thayer is an off-campus housing complex close to Brown University to make student living more enjoyable and convenient. The complex offers one, two, and three-bedroom units with a per-person rate to eliminate concerns about roommates who can’t pay their share. Rent includes all the amenities to ensure students can live the independent, comfortable lifestyle they want.

Company: 257 Thayer

Address: 257 Thayer St.

City: Providence

State: RI

Zip code: 02906

Telephone number: 1-401-272-7777