The Reserve at Greensboro Helps Students Find Their Nook

Greensboro, North Carolina, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — The Reserve at Greensboro is pleased to announce they help students find their nook with convenient off-campus student housing. These spacious apartments give students a better quality of life for a more independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

At The Reserve at Greensboro, students can choose to reside in a two or three-bedroom apartment they can share with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Each student pays a set monthly rate with reserved parking available for an additional fee. Students get the privacy they need with a private bathroom for each bedroom. Rent for the apartment includes in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, and water and sewer.

The Reserve at Greensboro has created a comfortable environment filled with amenities to make student living as enjoyable as possible. Residents of the property will have access to all community amenities, including a resort-style pool, basketball and sand volleyball courts, a tavern-style game room, a fire pit, and grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center, and more. The housing complex is open to students attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing apartments can find out more by visiting The Reserve at Greensboro website or by calling 1-336-645-6207.

About The Reserve at Greensboro: The Reserve at Greensboro is an off-campus student housing complex featuring stylish, spacious apartments. These apartments are the ideal solution for students who want a more independent lifestyle while staying close to campus. Each student pays a per-person rate to avoid issues with roommates who can’t pay their share.

Company: The Reserve at Greensboro

Address: 107 Grovecrest Way

City: Greensboro

State: North Carolina

Zip code: 27406

Telephone number: 1-336-645-6207