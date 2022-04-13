Saastrac Unleashes Eye-Catching Review On The Cheapest Email Marketing Service

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Email marketing is a service that is highly in demand by every marketer because it is one of the most significant digital marketing processes. Through it, the user can generate leads and traffic for their business without any hassle. Many email marketing service providers charge more, while some providers deliver these services at a reasonable price. Saastrac brings in the best review for one of the cheapest email marketing services, SendX.

SendX is a cloud-based email marketing with tons of useful features for its users. They can use it to check the number of contacts received in the email and even who opened it or marked it spam. Also, they can develop a more actionable email marketing plan that ensures better conversions. No wonder, Saastrac never leaves behind in rendering the best review to its users.

Robust features that attract a SendX user are:

SendX offers three Growth tools: Behavior-based pop-ups, embedded forms, and drag and drops landing page builder.

SendX is a rule-based interface that gives users better control over email campaigns. They can use these rules to pre-define their target audience, classify contacts, or automate the campaign by scheduling emails.

It comes with a comprehensive CRM that has all the features required for effective contact management. The marketers can easily import the contacts from the address book or a CSV file and store them in SendX.

The makers of SendX understand this problem and have come up with an innovative solution — Newsletter campaigns — a feature that makes sending newsletters extremely convenient and cost-effective. Users can also create drip emails and set auto triggers to their campaigns.

SendX is a Rule-based Marketing Automation Platform that lets the users automate their email campaigns to perform certain actions. They can make use of Triggers to cause certain actions, which would be in pursuance of the email marketing strategy.

About Saastrac:

Overall, Saastrac deals with a page where one can find great deals on just about every product and software without any hassle.