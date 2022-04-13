Business LMS software purchases bring forth many questions

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ — Enterprise software purchases involve many steps. When it comes to buying a learning management system, a lot of internal interest will stir up given the impact it has on everyone’s training and development. But with more eyeballs comes more scrutiny, and scrutiny often invites questions. The Acorn subject matter experts have analysed likely enterprise buying scenarios and delved into common questions that arise.

The Acorn experts found three common scenarios through which an LMS purchase can be made: committee, consensus or independent. Each has its own nuances, but a common theme is there are a number of recurring questions. Having thorough and well-researched answers for these questions helps ease buyer group concerns.

“No matter the size of an organisation, an LMS needs to fit the needs of every stakeholder, user and procurement specialist involved,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder & Managing Director). “Finding shared pain points amongst business needs demonstrates the value of enterprise software in an operational and financial language everyone can understand.”

The committee scenario involves an established group of representatives reviewing and evaluating recommendations for high-value purchases. The committee might ask for a business case, the business risks, a change management plan and a detailed overview of privacy, data and security protocols.

The consensus scenario sees leaders from a range of business departments coming together to agree on a solution (or build consensus). These leaders will likely ask questions about how the software will help manage business drivers, the processes the software will support and whether existing software will need to be replaced.

For the independent scenario, a purchase decision is made within a single department. Questions here will likely come from immediate team members including users, influencers and buyers. Users will want to know if the software will be easy to use. Influencers will want to know how it helps them and their teammates do their job. Buyers will simply want to make the buying process as easy as possible.

You can read the Acorn experts’ article about building LMS budgets on their Acorn Resources blog: https://hubs.ly/Q016M3n00

