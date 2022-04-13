Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market 2022: Global Key Players – F. Hoffman – La Roche Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cipla Ltd (Cipla) and more

New York, US, 2022-Apr-13 — /EPR Network/ —

Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market 2022

Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market is bound to witness a CAGR of 6% and US$ 2.7 Bn by 2022. The current scenario is such that technology is making inroads into the healthcare vertical, which is, in turn, reducing the cumbersome, in-person interactions with the caregiver. Telehealth is expected to outlive physical meetings in the forecast period. This would be the state of the healthcare vertical going forward.

Monotherapy is cost-effective and gives deliverable action directly to the site of action in a few minutes, and is said to be a safe and effective method for treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). According to Persistence Market Research (PMR), request for pulmonary fibrosis treatment is predicted to increase, enabling the market to surpass US$ 2.7 Bn by 2022. Over the coming years, rising cases of IPF will support expansion of the market.

High number of research & development projects, increasing investments, and favorable regulatory policies are some other factors supporting growth of the market for pulmonary fibrosis treatment. Majority of the population living with pulmonary fibrosis is being treated with traditional corticosteroid combination drugs with limited efficacy. With the arrival of new novel therapies, unaddressed populations in middle- and lower-income countries, as well as developed countries, can offer significant revenue generation opportunities.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global pulmonary fibrosis treatment market is expected to rise at a healthy CAGR over more than 6% through 2031.

Increasing focus on effective treatment in the U.S is lending high Y-o-Y growth to the market in the country.

Germany and France are expected to exhibit increasing demand to tackle concerns pertaining to rising incidence of IPF.

Overall, the global market is set to expand 2X over the next ten years.

Monotherapy to account for over 70% market share by 2031.

“Rising prevalence of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and importance of early diagnosis are creating growth opportunities for market players in the long term,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Collaborations and Product Approval – Imperative Strategy for Market Players

Leading market players are strengthening their market position through collaborations with various other organizations. Global leading companies are focusing on research activities and approvals for increased market penetration.

Roche, in March 2020, received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) from the U.S FDA for Esbriet (pirfenidone), for use in adults with unclassifiable interstitial lung disease (uILD).

In June 2019, Boehringer Ingelheim entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics Inc. (South Korea), with the aim to fast-track the development of Bridge’s auto tax in inhibitor BBT-877 for treatment against fibrosing interstitial lung diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease.

In October 2020, Cipla introduced the generic version Nintedanib for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. In India, this drug will be marketed under the brand name Ninitb. Nintedanib will be available in two formulations of 100 mg and 150 mg.

