AppJetty Updates their Shopify Delivery Date Manager Introduces A New Pricing Structure

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — AppJetty, a store for eCommerce extensions and add-ons launched new pricing plans for their Shopify Delivery Date Manager and updated the product with new features.

They updated it with two new features in their product, Local Delivery and Store Pickup.

With the local delivery feature, store owners can display different places, stores, or warehouses from where those orders can be delivered to the customers. Once your customers enter their zip code, the Shopify Delivery Date app will show them if the local delivery is available in their area or not. Once local delivery is available, customers can set the date & time of the delivery from the displayed dates. With this feature, the store owners can deliver the orders in different regions and provide convenience to themselves and their customers both.

With Store Pickup, Shopify store owners can enable their customers to choose their pickup location from the displayed location, stores, or warehouses. This facilitates customers who don’t want delivery on the doorsteps and choose to pickup their order at their convenient time. This way they will not have to wait to receive their packages that are already available in their local stores.

AppJetty has also updated its price plans and added a new panel in the pricing list called “Advance”. Buying an “Advance” plan will unlock features like:

Integration of Google Calendar with the Shopify store

Calculation of rates based on delivery day

Management of different processing days for different weekdays (exclusive)

And of course, all the basic plan features

From these features, there is one exclusive feature that only AppJetty provides to the store owners. Store owners can set different processing days for individual weekdays. They can even restrict deliveries on some days. Here, only the delivery process will be restricted, not the ordering process. So, the customers can order from the store anytime they want. But on restricted delivery dates, they will be shown the upcoming available delivery dates. This will give them an idea of when they will get their order and can schedule their delivery accordingly.

Jay Jagani, the product owner, says, “Our app introduced powerful features for Shopify merchants and customers with convenience and control. With these features, merchants having warehouses in different time zones who need time to prepare their goods to be shipped, can manage delivery configuration as per their warehouses. Plus, the concept of global delivery days can be eliminated here so customers will not have to wait to get their order shipped if the order is already in their local store. These features will help them to configure different delivery rules for each warehouse, and their customers can personalize the exact delivery/pickup date and time. So, merchants can enable and disable some locations. We have integrated these features to ease the management cycle for Shopify merchants.”

While talking about the perks of features, he added, “Shopify merchants can manage their holiday or non-working day list for individual warehouses. This is not it, they can even manage different time slots for each delivery from different warehouses. With an “Advance” plan of the Delivery Date Manager, Shopify merchants can empower their stores. These features will never let them fail in delivering the products on promised delivery dates. You see, it’s a win-win.”

About the Company

AppJetty is a store for extensions and plugins that help the eCommerce platforms ease their business processes. It is an ISO-27001 certified company. It follows strict rules and laws to maintain the security and privacy of its customers and end customers. They also provide on-demand custom services for their customers.