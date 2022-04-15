MilesWeb Launches Brand New WordPress Cloud Hosting Plans for WordPress Web Professionals

Maharashtra, India, 2022-Apr-15 — /EPR Network/ — MilesWeb, the market leader and top-ranking web hosting provider, recently announced the launch of a brand new range of WordPress cloud hosting plans, a powerful platform designed exclusively for blogs, online stores and high-traffic WordPress sites.

With over a decade of experience in providing exceptional web hosting service, security, and support, MilesWeb is a customer-oriented company. They always strive to stay in step with the needs and wants of their customers.

Considering the current WordPress market share and users, the company has come up with a spectacular range of WordPress cloud hosting plans. It makes it easier for WordPress site owners to host their high-traffic sites on the most scalable and high-performing cloud servers.

MilesWeb’s WordPress cloud plans are available in three distinct packages, WP-Basic, WP-Plus and WP-Pro.

The WP-Basic plan, for example, lets you host 1 website with a 20 GB SSD Disk, Unmetered Bandwidth, and 15,000 visits/ month. Clients can pick a plan that best suits their requirements and budget.

Today, cloud adoption is expanding rapidly as it stands out with its unique server network, greater flexibility and reliability. The entire architecture of MilesWeb is built on the cloud and is optimized for WordPress. It aims to enhance the performance of WordPress sites.

The company utilizes LS cache and Litespeed servers to cater to high loads and sudden traffic spikes. Plus, integrated CDN, Cloudflare Railgun and Gzip compression software for improving delivery time of sites.

All of their WordPress cloud packages include free SSL & CDN, 1-Click Staging, free site migrations, unmetered bandwidth, automated daily backups and dedicated WordPress support round the clock to resolve any of your queries.

As the product is cloud-based, the scalability it offers is advantageous. It can instantly adjust to sudden traffic spikes or rapid growth.

The above-mentioned WordPress cloud hosting plans from MilesWeb are fully managed with 24×7 support by its professional support staff.

Customers can count on faster speeds, high-grade security, and expert help when they need it!

“Shifting to WordPress cloud platform results in a 10x faster site and sets customers up for online success. We are looking for massive performance outcomes, which gives our clients the competitive edge they need to succeed,” Deepak Kori, Director at MilesWeb, concluded in the company’s press release.

These exclusive MilesWeb WordPress cloud hosting plans are currently at 10% Off for a limited period of time!

About MilesWeb