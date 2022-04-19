Lark Baton Rouge Offers Fantastic Amenities for Student Residents

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Baton Rouge is pleased to announce they offer fantastic amenities for students who live in their off-campus housing complex. The complex is available for students attending Louisiana State University.

At Lark Baton Rouge, students can live with a group of friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Various floor plans are available, including one, two, four, and five-bedroom options to allow students to customize their living arrangements. Various upgrades and reserved garage parking are available for an additional monthly fee. The cost of rent for each living space includes furnishings, Internet access, water and sewer, trash disposal, in-unit laundry, and access to the fantastic community amenities.

Lark Baton Rouge has created the ideal living environment for students attending Louisiana State University. Residents can take advantage of a vast array of amenities, including a resort-style pool with a lazy river, an outdoor lounge with covered cabanas, a 24-hour fitness center, club rooms with gaming tables, sand volleyball courts, putting greens, and more. Students will enjoy a fun, independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the fantastic amenities available for residents can find out more by visiting the Lark Baton Rouge website or by calling 1-225-663-1840.

About Lark Baton Rouge: Lark Baton Rouge is an off-campus housing community for students attending Louisiana State University. They offer various floor plans that allow students to live alone or with their friends or random roommates. The per-person rental fee covers everything students need to live a comfortable, independent lifestyle close to campus.

