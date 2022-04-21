The next 10 years to see an irrevocable shift to digitization for Patient Positioning Accessories Market at a CAGR of 3%

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The Patient Positioning Accessories Market is likely to grow immensely, at a CAGR of 3%. Physical health apps are gaining popularity. They are inclusive of calorie trackers, step-counters, and exercise and nutrition-based apps. These apps are to be at the forefront with regards to capitalizing on those having chronic ailments like high blood pressure, heart diseases, or diabetes. This would be a significant arm of the healthcare industry.

Rising number of medical procedures because of high occurrence of chronic diseases is the central point driving demand for patient positioning accessories. As indicated by a World Health Organization (WHO) report, around 23.6 million new instances of diseases are projected to be accounted for worldwide by 2031. High occurrence of chronic diseases, for example, malignant diseases and kidney problems, demand more diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, including radiation treatment.

Technical innovations in sensors, such as cancer tracking sensors, MEMS sensors, and optic fibre technology, are estimated to drive market development. These systems assist in keeping patients in a stable and comfortable position during radiotherapy, while also assisting medical personnel delivering treatment.

The global patient positioning accessories market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3 Bn in 2022, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period (2021–2031).

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28363

Company Profiles:

Best Medical International Inc

Bionix Radiation Therapy

CDR Systems

Eckert & Ziegler Radiation and Medical Technology AG

Elekta AB

IZI Medical Products

Clarity Medical Products

ORFIT INDUSTRIES NV

Qfix

civco

Request for Methodology@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/28363

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Under the product segment, chairs hold maximum value in the market, owing to rising number of chronic diseases leading to increasing need for medical procedures.

By application, surgeries hold a notable revenue share of more than half in the market.

Owing to the rising cancer cases requiring surgeries, hospitals are expected to show lucrative growth among all end users at a CAGR of close to 5% through 2031.

The market in North America accounted for a share of over 30% in 2020, and is expected to experience significant growth over the next ten years.

Europe is the next dominating region with a market share of 28% in 2020, due to its flourishing medical devices industry.

The market in both, India and China is expected to expand at a CAGR of close to 5% through 2031.

“Increasing number of surgeries owing to rising chronic diseases, and technological advancements in the field of patient positioning accessories, are expected to drive market growth,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/28363

Increase in Product Launches – Imperative Strategy for Market Players

To sustain in the market, manufacturers are working toward development of innovative products that are not only suitable and required for radiation patient positioning but also for increasing the comfort level of patients. This is because, when the patient is comfortable, he will be more co-operative throughout the procedure. Furthermore, as cancer affects different parts of body, hence, for every patient there is a need for customization and development of products that can easily be utilized for multiple patients. Thus, most manufactures are focused on the development and approval of new products.

For instance, in October 2018, CIVCO Radiotherapy announced FDA Clearance and CE Mark for the Solstice SRS Immobilization System.

In 2018, Bionix Radiation Therapy announced the launch of its new subscription service. This is an online-based service that delivers a simple experience for customers and their facilities. Products that are offered in the subscription program are Embrace Thermoplastic, TruGuard, Accu-Tatt, MoldCare, and SecureFoam.

What else is in the report?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the patient positioning accessories market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2020 and projections for 2021–2031, based on product (couch tops & overlays, thermoplastic masks & sheets, markers, immobilization systems, head rests, cushions, spacers & wedges, arm & wrist supports, locating & indexing bars, safety drapes, boot pads, surgical tables, chairs, and bite positioners), application (surgeries, diagnostic & imaging, and cancer therapy), and end user (hospitals, radiation/proton therapy centers, cancer research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, and speciality clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com