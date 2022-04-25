Lucintel Forecasts Educational Robot Market to grow at a CAGR of 15% to 17% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the educational robot market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15% to 17% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by robots for educational purposes and technological advancements in the field of robotics.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in educational robot market by component (hardware and software), type (humanoid, and non-humanoid), end use industry (elementary and high school education, universities, special education, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Software market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on component, the educational robot market is segmented into hardware and software. Lucintel forecasts that the software market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing complexity in terms of features and increasing use of AI and autonomous operations.

“Within the educational robot market, the special education segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the special education segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of service robots for children with special needs.

“Asia pacific will dominate the educational robot market in near future”

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of robots for educational purposes and technological advancements in the field of robotics.

Major players of educational robot market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Aisoy Robotics, Hanson Robotics, Lego Group, Modular Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Robothink, Robotis, and Softbank Robotics are among the major educational robot providers.

Aisoy Robotics, Hanson Robotics, Lego Group, Modular Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Robothink, Robotis, and Softbank Robotics are among the major educational robot providers.