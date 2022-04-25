Lucintel Forecasts EEPROM Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the EEPROM Market is projected to reach an estimated $1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand for connected and wearable device, miniaturization of electronics devices, and low power consuming and highly scalable memory systems.

Browse 77 figures / charts and 72 tables in this 166 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in EEPROM market by product (of ≥ 16 Kbit, 32 Kbit, 64 Kbit, 128 Kbit, 256 Kbit, 512 Kbit, 1 Mbit, and ≤ 2 Mbit), by end use industry (consumer electronics, communication, automotive, industrial, computer, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“≥ 16 Kbit market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product, the EEPROM market is segmented into ≥ 16 Kbit, 32 Kbit, 64 Kbit, 128 Kbit, 256 Kbit, 512 Kbit, 1 Mbit, and ≤ 2 Mbit. Lucintel forecasts that the ≥ 16 Kbit market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the rising demands for high speed electronic devices and increasing proliferation of connected devices will increases the demand of ≥ 16 Kbit based electrically erasable programmable read only memory. Lucintel predicts that 64 Kbit EEPROM is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing need to lower power consumption with high bandwidth, and highly scalable memories.

“Within the EEPROM market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing computing capabilities with AI in smartwatches, laptops, and smartphones, which require compatible memory solutions.

“Asia pacific will dominate the EEPROM market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by rising adoption of wearable devices, migration of several microelectronics and smart electronics manufacturers in Asia Pacific region to lower the manufacturing cost.

Major players of EEPROM market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. STMicroelectronics, Microchip, Giantec Semiconductor Corporation, ON Semiconductor, NXP, ROHM Co., Ltd., ABLIC Inc, Fudan Microelectronics Group Co., Ltd, and Renesas Electronics Corporation are among the major EEPROM providers.

