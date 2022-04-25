Lucintel Forecasts Hydroxychloroquine Market to Grow at a CAGR of 33%-35%

According to the recent study the hydroxychloroquine market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33%-35% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by recent outbreak of viruses, such as coronavirus disease (COVID-19); increasing incidence of malaria in developing countries; and rising autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus erythematosus.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in hydroxychloroquine market by dosage type (200 mg, 400 mg, and 800 mg), sales channel (online and offline), application (COVID-19, malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus erythematosus, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

“400 mg market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on dosage type, the hydroxychloroquine market is segmented into 200 mg, 400 mg, and 800 mg. Lucintel forecasts that the 400 mg market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases and malaria.

“Within the forensic technology market, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19 all over the world.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the hydroxychloroquine market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to rising cases of malaria, rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19, and presence of major pharmaceutical manufacturing units in the region.

Major players of hydroxychloroquine market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Novartis, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Laurus Labs, Prasco Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Advanz Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Covis Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, and McKesson are among the major hydroxychloroquine providers.

