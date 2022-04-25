Cell-free Protein Expression Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2032

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of This Report@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12385
Cell-free bio-manufacturing is particularly well-suited for vaccine production due to its potential for rapid scale-up in response to public health emergencies. Successful cell-free expression of a number of recombinant vaccines, such as botulinum, diphtheria, anthrax, and others, have been developed and validated in animal models, such as mice.
The simple presentation of cell-free protein expression systems makes it easier to integrate them into high-throughput platforms for efficient biologics and proteomics studies. Cell-free protein expression systems, being open systems, allow the addition of various natural and unnatural components to the reaction mixture, such as reducing/oxidizing elements, chaperones, labeled amino acids, or detergents, making this an appropriate choice for different proteomics studies. An increasing number of proteomics and biologics study programs is also expected to boost demand for cell-free protein expression systems.
Increasing expenditure on biosimilar development across the globe and rising application of cell-free protein expression systems in biosimilar research & development is projected to drive market growth over the coming years.
Key players in the cell-free protein expression market are mainly focusing on acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to gain market traction.
- In December 2019, the groups from CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd. entered into a collaboration with the Proteo-Science Center, Ehime University (Professor Tatsuya Sawasaki), and developed a new technology to identify proteins meant for binding to target antibodies.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
- The E.coli cell-free protein expression systems product segment accounted for the largest share of 48.2% in 2021.
- The protein purification application segment held nearly one-third of the global market share in the year 2021.
- With over 70% of global revenue share, continuous flow expression dominated the market in 2021.
- Amongst the end users, academic and research institutes took the largest bid capturing nearly 44.4% of the market share by revenue globally in 2021.
- North America held more than half of the revenue share in the global market in 2021.
“Cell-free protein expression market to witness significant growth owing to growing demand for continuous-exchange cell-free protein synthesis, vaccine production, and production of membrane proteins,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst
Who is Winning?
Some of the leading manufacturers of cell-free protein expression systems are ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Takara Bio Company, and Promega Corporation, who are solely focusing on collaborations and partnerships to provide data solutions to a large group of consumers in order to increase revenues across geographies.
- In July 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a collaboration with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.
- In January 2020, ERS Genomics announced an agreement with New England Biolabs® to commercialize CRISPR gene editing tools and reagents.
- In September 2018, Takara Bio Inc. announced that it entered into a license and supply agreement, through which it granted Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd with a commercial license to use applicable patents relating to RetroNectin*1 and also supply RetroNectin products.
