Lucintel Forecasts Capacitor Market to Reach $31.2 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the capacitor market is projected to reach an estimated $31.2 billion by 2027 from $22.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for consumer electronics products, growing demand for premium smartphones, and increasing production of electric vehicles.

Browse 157 figures / charts and 132 tables in this 190 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in capacitor market by end use industry (telecom, computers, consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and others), voltage (low voltage and high voltage), capacitor type (ceramics, aluminum, tantalum, paper and plastics, and supercapacitors), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Ceramic capacitors market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on capacitor type, the capacitor market is segmented into ceramics, aluminum, tantalum, paper and plastics, and supercapacitors. Lucintel forecasts that the ceramics is expected to witness the largest segment due to increasing usage for multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCC) in smartphones and electric vehicles and supercapacitor segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing usage of supercapacitors in regenerative braking systems of electric vehicles.

“Within the capacitor market, the telecom segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the telecom segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to the increasing demand for capacitors in tablets and smartphones and consumer electronics is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growth in IoT enabled devices and increasing demand for various consumer electronics products, such as television (TV), laptops, refrigerators, and others.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the capacitor market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive and growth in consumer electronic devices & telecommunication products, increasing usage of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for capacitors in this region.

Major players of capacitor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Murata Manufacturing, Maxwell Technologies, Samsung Electro Mechanics, TDK, and AVX are among the major capacitor providers.

