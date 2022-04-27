America’s Boating Channel Launches FIRE EXTINGUISHER REGULATIONS

Raleigh, NC, USA, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — The first video in America’s Boating Channel’s™ sixth season of boating safety and boater education videos, “FIRE EXTINGUISHER REGULATIONS,” will premiere this Wednesday morning April 20 at 9 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on the internet and through social media.

The new title will debut on AmericasBoatingChannel.com and America’s Boating Channel on YouTube the same day that a new U.S. regulation goes into effect regarding fire extinguishers aboard pleasure craft.

“FIRE EXTINGUISHER REGULATIONS” covers the new rule that separates commercial and recreational vessel fire protection requirements. Viewers will learn how to ensure that all required portable fire extinguishers comply. Also featured are tips for preventing onboard fires in the first place.

America’s Boating Channel videos are enjoying higher viewership levels as Americans have increasingly turned to boating as a recreational outlet during the coronavirus pandemic. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.

America’s Boating Channel’s sixth season of videos, which will premiere throughout the 2022 boating season, includes “FIRE EXTINGUISHER REGULATIONS,” “DEFENSIVE BOATING,” “ELECTRONIC CHARTS AND VIRTUAL ATONS,” COMMERCIAL TRAFFIC,” “TRAILERING A BOAT,” “LIFE JACKET WEAR,” “BOAT OPERATOR RESPONSIBILITIES,” “NAVIGATING INLETS,” “ELECTRONIC VISUAL DISTRESS SIGNALS,” and “CAPACITY COMPLIANCE.”

America’s Boating Channel is also accepting input for its new “INLET DRONE VIDEOS” offering, which will feature narrated aerial video coverage of high-traffic US waterway entrances. Email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet and with the 2022 International Boating & Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com