Saastrac Comes Up With Improvely: The Best Lead Generation Software

While every marketer slithers in generating traffic for their website, there's also the slightest doubt about how to work on such tactics to boost the conversion rates. Well, Saastrac came up with a spick and span solution for the same: Improvely.

Improvely is a lead generation software that helps marketers to go through multiple conversion platforms like Google Ads, Bing Ads, Twitter Ads, and so on. A user can choose Improvely to track conversions of your brand campaign. Even though there is robust software available online, Improvely renders services to its clients without any hassle.

Some of the most exclusive features of Improvely are:

There is 100% click fraud prevention from Improvely’s side. The reason behind it is there is a 15% chance of fake clicks on PPC and other ads, which may not be suitable for the campaign.

Improvely is a comprehensive click fraud monitoring solution that creates automatic reports every time a fraudulent activity is detected.

To get user-related insights, Improvely introduced an eye-catching feature, ‘People Explorer,’ which helps the users to track their audience and start a communication with them.

Improvely users can easily track user behavior on the various digital marketing campaigns with Improvely by clicking on the corresponding conversion funnel.

Every user can integrate Improvely’s affiliate marketing tools with most affiliate networks such as Commission Junction, ClickBank, ShareASale, etc.

Moving further, Saastrac updates its users about the Improvely pricing plans:

Freelancer Plan:

Ideal for tracking up to 10,000 visits

Price – $ 29 per month

Number of Users – 1

Startup Plan

Ideal for tracking up to 50,000 visits

Price – $ 79 per month

Number of Users – 3

Small Agency

Ideal for tracking up to 100,000 visits

Price – $ 149 per month

Number of Users – Unlimited

Includes Sub Accounts

Large Agency Plans:

Ideal for tracking up to 250,000 visits

Price – Starts at $ 299 per month

White Label Reporting

Large Agency 500 Plan:

Ideal for tracking up to 500,000 visits

Price – Starts at $ 599 per month

White Label Reporting

Large Agency Plan:

Ideal for tracking up to 1 Million visits

Price – Starts at $ 899 per month

White Label Reporting

