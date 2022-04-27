Saastrac Comes Up With Improvely: The Best Lead Generation Software

Lead generation is quite a necessary aspect of the digital promotion of the brand or business. Finally, Saastrac is here with one of the best solutions for the same: Improvely.

Posted on 2022-04-27

Bengaluru, India, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — While every marketer slithers in generating traffic for their website, there’s also the slightest doubt about how to work on such tactics to boost the conversion rates. Well, Saastrac came up with a spick and span solution for the same: Improvely

Improvely is a lead generation software that helps marketers to go through multiple conversion platforms like Google Ads, Bing Ads, Twitter Ads, and so on. A user can choose Improvely to track conversions of your brand campaign. Even though there is robust software available online, Improvely renders services to its clients without any hassle. 

Some of the most exclusive features of Improvely are:

  • There is 100% click fraud prevention from Improvely’s side. The reason behind it is there is a 15% chance of fake clicks on PPC and other ads, which may not be suitable for the campaign. 
  • Improvely is a comprehensive click fraud monitoring solution that creates automatic reports every time a fraudulent activity is detected. 
  • To get user-related insights, Improvely introduced an eye-catching feature, ‘People Explorer,’ which helps the users to track their audience and start a communication with them.
  • Improvely users can easily track user behavior on the various digital marketing campaigns with Improvely by clicking on the corresponding conversion funnel. 
  • Every user can integrate Improvely’s affiliate marketing tools with most affiliate networks such as Commission Junction, ClickBank, ShareASale, etc.

Moving further, Saastrac updates its users about the Improvely pricing plans:

 

Freelancer Plan: 

  • Ideal for tracking up to 10,000 visits
  • Price – $ 29 per month
  • Number of Users – 1

 

Startup Plan

  • Ideal for tracking up to 50,000 visits
  • Price – $ 79 per month
  • Number of Users – 3

 

Small Agency

  • Ideal for tracking up to 100,000 visits
  • Price – $ 149 per month
  • Number of Users – Unlimited
  • Includes Sub Accounts

 

Large Agency Plans:

  • Ideal for tracking up to 250,000 visits
  • Price – Starts at $ 299 per month
  • White Label Reporting

 

Large Agency 500 Plan:

  • Ideal for tracking up to 500,000 visits
  • Price – Starts at $ 599 per month
  • White Label Reporting

 

Large Agency Plan:

  • Ideal for tracking up to 1 Million visits
  • Price – Starts at $ 899 per month
  • White Label Reporting

 

About Saastrac:

Saastrac has been one of the most useful Saas solutions for all the users, and the Improvely review made it much clearer about the Saastrac services.

