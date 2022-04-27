Future Electronics Wins 2021 Americas Broadline Distributor of the Year Award from TE Connectivity

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Apr-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has won the Americas Broadline Distributor of the Year award for 2021 from TE Connectivity.

“It is our pleasure to recognize Future Electronics as TE Connectivity’s Americas Broadline Distributor of the Year for 2021,” said Sean Miller, Vice President, Channel Sales at TE Connectivity. “We appreciate their dedication to our partnership during these tumultuous times.”

As a valued partner of TE Connectivity, Future Electronics delivered excellent performance in sales and customer growth as well as other category-specific criteria throughout 2021. This is Future Electronics’ fourth major award in the past six years from TE Connectivity.

“It is an honor to once again be acknowledged as TE Connectivity’s Americas Distributor of the Year for 2021,” said Jack Voelmle, Corporate Vice President, Interconnect Business Development at Future Electronics.

Future Electronics’ significant commitment to training its sales, engineering and marketing teams on the TE portfolio enabled the company to drive its revenue, customer account base and market share to new levels of mutual success.

“We are honored to be awarded Americas Distributor of the Year by TE,” said AnnaMaria Pietromonaco, Future Electronics’ Corporate Vice President, Supplier Development. “We sincerely appreciate the collaborative relationship we have built with the TE team, and we look forward to continuing our growth together.”

TE Connectivity recognizes its top performing distributors annually for excellence in strategic categories matched to TE’s business initiatives and growth priorities.

For more information, and to order from the complete line of TE Connectivity products, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Their broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With approximately 80,000 employees, including more than 7,500 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

