Alight Laramie Provides Apartments for University of Wyoming Students

Laramie, Wyoming, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Laramie is pleased to announce they provide comfortable apartments for students attending the University of Wyoming. The unique apartment community was built with convenience and quality of life in mind to help students live the independent lifestyle they want.

When students choose to live at Alight Laramie, they can choose to live with their friends or meet other students through the roommate matching program. Apartments are available with various floor plans, including two and three-bedroom apartments with a private bathroom for each bedroom. Students pay a set monthly rental rate plus a monthly amenity fee that includes everything they need for a good quality of life, including furnishings, in-unit laundry, unlimited electricity, water and sewer, trash disposal, and more.

Alight Laramie is equipped with all the amenities to ensure students can live a comfortable life through their college years. Some of the features available at the complex include a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse with a coffee bar, a tavern-style game room, basketball and sand volleyball courts, a dog park, disc golf, biking, and hiking trails, and more. The complex hosts several social events throughout the year that are open to residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the apartments available for University of Wyoming students can find out more by visiting the Alight Laramie website or by calling 1-307-314-3000.

