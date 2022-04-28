Denim Jeans Market To Register A Moderate CAGR During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : FactMR

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, the denim jeans market is anticipated to surpass US$ 152 Bn by 2031, and is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 3% over the next ten years. A blend of R&D and fast-evolving technologies has led to recyclable and long-lasting fabrics that have transformed the denim jeans industry. Fast adoption of Western lifestyle in Asian countries has generated enormous demand for denim jeans over the last few decades. Moreover, rapid growth in consumer disposable income spending on personal care is boosting the sales of denim jeans.

North America is the foremost actor in the market for denim jeans, where, production and consumption is high in the United States. Slim fit jeans have been gaining huge attention among teenagers, which has propelled the demand trajectory. The market in Asia Pacific countries such as India, China, and Australia has been gaining traction owing to rising urbanization and improving consumers’ economic stability.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for denim jeans is anticipated to grow 1.2X from 2021 to 2031.

Regular fit jeans capture more than 45% market share, and are set to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1.3 Bn over 2021-2031.

Among the end users, demand from women has been growing at the fastest pace, and more than 3% CAGR is expected for the forecast period.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and is expected to grow from 1.5 Bn units in 2020 to nearly 2.6 Bn units by 2031.

The market in China and India is expected to rise at over 4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for denim jeans was hit in 2020, which saw a net decline of around 1.3% over the 2nd and 3rd quarters.

Key Segments Covered of Market

Product Regular Fit Denim Jeans Slim Fit Denim Jeans Loose Fit Denim Jeans

Price Range Super Premium Denim Jeans Premium Denim Jeans Standard Denim Jeans Pocket-friendly Denim Jeans

End User Denim Jeans for Men Denim Jeans for Woman Denim Jeans for Children

Sales Channel Denim Jeans Sold at Department Stores Denim Jeans Sold at Variety Stores Denim Jeans Sold at General Chains Denim Jeans Sold at Specialist Jeans Chains Denim Jeans Sold at General Clothing Independent Boutiques Denim Jeans Sold at Specialist Jeans Independent Boutiques Denim Jeans Sold at Discounters Denim Jeans Sold through Modern Trade Online Retail Sales of Denim Jeans Sold at Others

Regions North America Latin America Europe Japan APAC MEA



