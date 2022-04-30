Portable Fluid Chiller Market To Witness A Geometric Progression Between 2017-2025

Rockville, United States, 2021-April- 30 — /EPR Network/ —

Portable Fluid Chiller Market: Introduction

The Portable Fluid Chiller is designed and used to remove heat from the fluid. The fluid may be water, air, or a mixture of the glycol which is circulated through a heat exchanger. A wide variety of portable chillers is available in the market depending upon the capacity. The portable chillers are generally mounted on the casters so that it can be moved easily from one application to another on a plant. The portable fluid chillers are best suited for smaller applications in a plant. The size of the portable fluid chiller plays an important role while designing for a particular application, as an oversized portable fluid chiller may cost more to operate due to excessive cycling.

Portable Fluid Chiller Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global portable fluid chiller market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to an increasing demand from various end-use industries for low and ultra-low temperature as well as process cooling. An increasing preference from various end-use industries such as automotive, chemical processing, semiconductor etc. is expected to create significant demand for portable fluid chiller market over the forecast period.

The growth in precision manufacturing processes such as injection molding which require very close control over the process is further projected to create demand for portable fluid chiller during the forecast period. The use of portable fluid chiller is more in the manufacturing processes where there is a chance of overheating which can result in the loss of product or damage of the equipment. Moreover, it offers the comfort of movement from one place to another and is best suited for the variety of small applications. The factors such as cooling of the fluid, the temperature at which the coolant is entering and leaving the chiller, and the amount of coolant flowing through the chiller play an important role while determining the size and suitability of a chiller for a particular application.

Portable Fluid Chiller Market: Segmentation

Configuration Water Cooled

Air Cooled

Portable

Split Systems End Use Industry Oil and Gas

Power Generation

Paper Industry

Automotive Industry

Steel Industry

Plastic Injection and Moulding

Others

Portable Fluid Chiller Market: Regional Outlook

The global Portable Fluid Chiller Market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). The North American region is expected to have the largest market share in the global portable fluid chiller market. The rapidly growing industrialization in APEJ region is expected to drive the demand for portable fluid chiller over the forecast period. The portable fluid chiller market in APEJ region is projected to exhibit higher CAGR during the forecast period due to its growing demand from the end use industries in this region. The industrial development in the Latin America region has increased the demand for portable fluid chillers from plastics, power generation, chemical processing, and food etc. industries.

Portable Fluid Chiller Market: Key Players

Fluid Chillers, Inc.

Thermonics Corporation

ADVANTAGE ENGINEERING, INC

Koolance, Inc.

Mokon

Bemco Inc.

Cooling Technology Inc

Berg Chilling Systems Inc.

G&D Chillers

BV Thermal Systems

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology, and applications.

