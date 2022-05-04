Robotic Surgery Market to reach a valuation of US$ 6,400 Mn with CAGR of 11.8% between 2022-2026

New York, United States, 2022-May-04 — /EPR Network/ —

The Robotic Surgery Market is bound to witness a CAGR of 11.8% and US$ 6,400 Mn between 2022-2026. The current scenario is such that technology is making inroads into the healthcare vertical, which is, in turn, reducing the cumbersome, in-person interactions with the caregiver. Telehealth is expected to outlive physical meetings in the forecast period. This would be the state of the healthcare vertical going forward.

There has been a significant expansion in the application of robotics in the global healthcare sector. New-age healthcare services need to be highly efficient and provide services with absolute accuracy. In this scenario, hospitals and surgeons are more inclined towards the use of robotic surgery systems. Currently, robotic surgery systems are most commonly used for applications such as general surgery, urology, cardiac surgery, thoracic surgery and neurosurgery.

With technological advancements being inevitable in the near future, the robotic surgery system market will witness new applications by integrating advanced technologies, pushing global market revenue. Insights on this market are presented in a new research report by Persistence Market Research, which forecasts the robotic surgery system market to reach a valuation of US$ 6,400 Mn by the end of 2026. The market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Conventional Laproscopic Surgery Market to Witness a Downfall with the Boom in Adoption of Robotic Surgery Systems

New and advanced robotic surgery systems have improved clinical outcomes in a lot of ways. Robotic surgery is better than laproscopic surgery in a lot of ways, as laproscopic surgeries have a limited degree of flexibility, counterintuitive movements, low dexterity and chances of physical tremors. These issues have been addressed by robotic surgery systems quite well, and also include much better features with the integration of improved technology. Surgeons are now provided with improved vision and precision.

Further, patients experience shorter length of hospital stay and fewer pre-operative complications. Robotic surgery systems also ensure less human errors. These advantages are expected to further enhance the use of robotic surgery systems over conventional laproscopic surgery in the global market and provide more incremental opportunities for manufacturers of robotic surgery systems.

In many other ways, robotic surgery systems have been observed to be a more convenient option, which has proved to be efficient for patient health management. The procedure reduces chances of human errors, which is a significant factor that shapes the perception of patients regarding a particular treatment method. In retrospect, with the increasing healthcare expenditure across the globe, technological advancements and the growing procedural volumes of robotic surgeries, it is necessary for patients as well as doctors to reduce the cases of human errors.

Robotic Surgery Systems to Dominate the Gynecology Application in Due Course

Among the two components involved in the scope of this study, robotic surgery systems is estimated to stay ahead of maintenance services in terms of revenue. The market is projected to reach a value of over US$ 4,400 Mn by the end of 2026. The application trends of robotic surgery systems is also being observed, and the results depict gynecology to emerge as the key application area. The use of robotic surgery systems in the gynecology domain is expected to gain maximum traction in the coming years, and gynecology as an application area is forecasted to project growth at an astounding CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.