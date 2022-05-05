Klaiyi Hair Announces Brand Day Sale From May 4 to May 7, 2022

Klaiyi Hair announces a heavy discount on its products on the Brand Day Sale from May 4 to May 7, 2022.

Santa Fe Springs, CA, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — Klaiyi Hair, the premier manufacturer, and marketer of 100 percent human hair wigs, has announced a heavy discount on all its products from May 4 to May 7, 2022, on the occasion of Brand Day Sale. Customers can avail of an extra 28 percent off on all products using the code BRAND 28.

“We are happy to offer all our customers the opportunity to buy our products at affordable prices on our Brand Day Sale,” says the spokesperson for Klaiyi Hair. “Customers can avail of these offers from May 4 to May 7. We are also offering an additional discount of 28 percent on all products. You can avail of this offer by using the code BRAND 28.”

On Brand Day Sale, customers can also take advantage of the special $99 for two wigs offer. They can make four interest-free payments of $24.75 with afterpay or zip.

By clicking on the Klaiyi brand day URL, customers can access the top deals of the Brand Day Sale program. These include Klaiyi Glueless U Part Wig and Lace Front Bob Wig Combo offered at $99 and Curly Lace Front Wig and Ginger Color Lace Wig Combo at $199.

The Klaiyi Super Saving Wednesday Sale offers the best opportunity to own top Klaiyi Hair brands such as Klaiyi 4c Kinky Curly 13×4 Lace Front Wig Virgin Human Hair Pre Plucked For Women and Klaiyi Body Wave V-part Wigs No Leave Out Natural Scalp Protective Wigs Beginner Friendly.

Customers can make their wish of buying the best human hair wigs come true during the Brand Day Sale by visiting the 100 human hair wigs. The bestsellers here include Klaiyi 100% high-quality virgin human hair body wave wigs, lace part wigs, natural black hair wigs, and Klaiyi YTber recommend jerry curly V-part wigs real scalp no leave out great protective upgraded U-part wigs.

Klaiyi Hair expects sales for its body wave lace front wig to surge during the Brand Day Sale. The products in demand are Klaiyi pre-colored ombre balayage highlight body wave lace front human hair wig and Klaiyi 100% high-quality virgin human hair body wave wigs lace part wig natural black hair wigs, among others.

Customers can visit the weave ponytail URL to find some of the most profitable deals on Klaiyi wigs this season.

For more information, visit https://www.klaiyihair.com

About Klaiyi Hair:

Klaiyi Hair is a China-based Remy hair company and one of the leading brands in human hair products. It was established in 2009 and is known for its 100 percent human Remy hair products, all accredited with international quality standards. The brand has a good presence in the USA, Europe, and African markets.

