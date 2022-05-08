Global Sales Of Anthocyanin Has Projected To To Expand 1.6x Throughout The 2021-2031| Fact.MR Study

The global anthocyanin market is projected to be valued at US$ 611 Mn by 2021-end, expected to expand 1.6x throughout the 2021-2031 forecast period. By 2031-end, the market is poised to reach US$ 1 Bn. Demand for fruit and vegetable based anthocyanins will remain prominent, accounting for half of global revenue. Also, applications are likely to be maximum in the bakery and confectionery segment.

Prominent Key players of the Anthocyanin market survey report:

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

DDW, The Color House

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Symrise AG

Cayman Chemical Company

Extrasynthese

Organic Herb Inc.

Roha Dyechem Private Limited

Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd.

Kanegrade Ltd

Key Segments Covered

Source Fruit-based Anthocyanin Vegetable-based Anthocyanin Legumes & Cereals -based Anthocyanin Other Sources-based Anthocyanin

End Use Industry Anthocyanin for Bakery & Confectionery Industry Anthocyanin for Dairy & Beverage Industry Anthocyanin for Soups, Sauces and Spreads Anthocyanin for Pharmaceutical Industry Anthocyanin for Cosmetics &Personal Care Industry Anthocyanin for Animal Feed Industry

Sales Channel Direct Anthocyanin Sales Anthocyanin Sales through Distributors/Suppliers Online Anthocyanin Sales



