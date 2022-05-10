System Integration Market In-depth Analysis by Services, Region and Manufacturers till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 10, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

System Integration Industry Overview

The global system integration market size was valued at USD 327.70 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The rising advancements in cloud technologies, increasing use of the Internet of Things (IoT), and rising investment in distributed information technology systems (telecommunication networks and real-time process control), are a few factors contributing to the growth of this industry. The COVID-19 outbreak has thrown light on weakness in business models across verticals.

However, it has offered several opportunities to digitize and expand the business across regions by adopting technologies such as cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and IoT. With the considerable control achieved over the pandemic, various sectors such as retail, manufacturing, and automotive, are expected to witness rising investments as system integration solutions grow in prominence across different business functions.

With the increasing customer base and expansion of new regions and markets, organizations face many challenges dealing with rapidly growing data sources. The advent of big data technology offers benefits to organizations in implementing big data with full potential, which includes data integration. Moreover, organizations require advanced data integration tools to combine the information silos, which help get valuable business insights. These advanced tools are equipped with novel features, such as data capture, data profiling, and metadata management, to process data post-integration, resulting in smooth and reliable data extraction. These tools have resulted in increased demand for reduced complexity of business processes and creating opportunities for the market.

The rising consumer inclination towards virtualization is also anticipated to be one of the key driving factors for the growth in the market. Virtualization ensures the simultaneous execution of multiple applications and enables a user to perform various other tasks at the same time on the same server. It reduces additional IT operating costs and ensures increased computer hardware utilization, flexibility, and efficiency. Furthermore, data virtualization software provides the idea of a database, where the data is to be stored and integrated. Therefore, several companies are considering the integration of their data and adopting virtualization technologies to procure added advantages.

The increasing adoption of cloud computing, rapid growth of Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), and the demand for low-cost and energy-efficient production processes is driving the product adoption. Moreover, several companies are developing softwares to provide asset management solutions for IT infrastructure management. For instance, in September 2020, Automated Logic announced a partnership with Nlyte Software, a Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software provider, to introduce an Integrated Data Center Management (IDCM) solution. This integration is expected to help data center customers to enable additional energy savings, improve uptime, and reduce costs. This increase in adoption of cloud data integration platforms among different industry verticals is expected to bolster the system integration market in the times to come.

Increasing need to integrate data and services in private clouds has boosted the demand for system integration. Cloud-based solutions are ideal for organizations as they help them use their resources in an optimum manner and save them the cost of installing physical network systems. They help bring out the maximum productivity of the organization. These solutions are gaining immense popularity among end-users as they help in the smooth streamlining of processes and execution of different strategies in a cost-effective manner.

System Integration Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global system integration market based on services, end use, and region:

System Integration Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) 4K Infrastructure Integration Application Integration Consulting

System Integration End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) IT & Telecom Defense & Security BFSI Oil & Gas Healthcare Transportation Retail Others

System Integration Regional Outlook ( Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America MEA



Market Share Insights

August 2021: BlocPal International Inc., a digital transaction platform, launched a unique physical and digital (phydigital) financial services marketplace with its Indian subsidiary mBnk, a digital platform that offers retailers and consumers a solution for BFSI services.

February 2022: Accenture implemented a cloud-based core IT platform for Astellas Pharma Inc., a multinational pharmaceutical company that provides advanced and data-driven management models for the company’s global operations.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the system integration market include

Accenture

Capgemini

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cognizant

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Infosys Limited

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Tech Mahindra Limited

