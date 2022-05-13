The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant Offers Student Housing for Central Michigan University

Mount Pleasant, Michigan, 2022-May-13 — /EPR Network/ — The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant is pleased to announce they offer top-quality off-campus housing designed for students attending Central Michigan University. The off-campus housing complex provides a comfortable, independent lifestyle for students while giving them convenient access to the campus for their classes and on-campus activities.

Students who choose to live at The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant can choose between two and three-bedroom floor plans, allowing them to share a living space with their friends or get matched with other students through the roommate matching program. Each resident signs an independent contractor to ensure they won’t be held responsible for roommates who are unable to pay their rent. The rental fee for each student includes all furnishings, in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, water and sewer, a monthly electricity allowance, and access to all community amenities.

The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant was built with student independence and comfort in mind. Students residing in the housing complex can enjoy a vast array of features to improve their quality of life, including a resort-style pool, basketball, and sand volleyball courts, a 24-hour fitness center and virtual fitness programs, a tavern-style game room, and various social events held throughout the year for residents and their friends. The housing complex is pet friendly and features a dog park to exercise residents’ pets.

Anyone interested in learning about the student housing options available can find out more by visiting The Reserve at Mt. Pleasant website or by calling 1-989-772-0400.

