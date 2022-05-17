Wearables To Bolster The Xerostomia (Dry Mouth) Treatment Market At A CAGR Of 6.1%

New York, United States, 2022-May-18 — /EPR Network/ —

With recorded sales worth US$ 952.7 Bn in 2021, the global xerostomia (dry mouth) treatment market is expected to experience high growth over the coming years owing to increasing consumption of prescribed medicines globally. The xerostomia treatment market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of nearly 6.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Xerostomia is commonly known as dry mouth that occurs as a result of decreased or missing saliva because of several clinical situations such as adverse effects of radioactivity on the neck and head, typically due to radiation therapy, undesirable effects of several drugs, or due to decreased functionality of the salivary glands. Heavy treatments such as chemotherapy and radiotherapy can make advanced cancer patients more susceptible to xerostomia.

Globally, chronic diseases and conditions are on the rise. An aging population, as well as changes in societal behaviour, are all contributing to continuous increase in these widespread and expensive long-term health problems. Because population growth is predicted to be highest in developing countries, emerging markets will drive high market growth.

Growth in favourable compensation policies for xerostomia products together with increasing awareness and responsiveness about diseases related to the condition are some of the primary factors boosting market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for oral sprays for xerostomia treatment is growing tremendously due to rising number of oral diseases. Demand for oral sprays is increasing as their prices are quite low and favourable reimbursement schemes, which further boost their sales and are expected to hold 32% market share in 2022.

Adults are at higher risk than paediatrics to xerostomia due to decreased salivary gland function. The adult segment is expected to account for a market share of around 90.4% in 2022.

Mail-order pharmacies are steadily growing due to the benefits offered by these pharmacies such as increased adherence to medication, home delivery, and special customer services. Thus, mail order pharmacies will hold the highest market share of 26.3% in 2022

The North America xerostomia treatment market will account for 32.7% of the total market share in 2022.

“Increased prevalence of xerostomia, rising use of prescription medicines, rise in radiotherapy & chemotherapy, and easy availability of over-the-counter medications will drive xerostomia treatment market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Key players in the xerostomia treatment market are adopting different strategies to reach targeted customers. They are advertising their brands through different channels such as promotion through healthcare providers such as dentists, oncologists, and other physicians, or in association with regional medical councils and international institutes.

Additionally, manufacturers are also focusing on collaborating with key R&D companies, reputable manufacturers, patent licensees & holders, government agencies, and prestigious universities for developing and commercializing new products based on patented and pioneered technologies.

For instance, in December 2018, GSK established a joint venture with Pfizer Inc. to establish a consumer healthcare company, which includes oral care products.

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the xerostomia (dry mouth) treatment market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

