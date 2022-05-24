The Retreat at Starkville Helps Students Pave Their Path

Starkville, Mississippi, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — The Retreat at Starkville is pleased to announce they help students pave their path with unique off-campus housing solutions. The cottage complex ensures students can live comfortably close to campus to maintain an independent lifestyle.

At The Retreat at Starkville, students will live in comfortable cottages for a neighborhood feel. Students can choose from various floor plans, including two, three, four, five, and six-bedroom cottages, making them ideal for sharing with friends or meeting new people through the roommate matching program. Each student pays a set monthly rate that includes in-unit laundry, high-speed Internet access, and water and sewer. A furniture package and covered garage parking are available for an additional monthly rate.

The Retreat at Starkville offers all the amenities students need to enjoy their college years, including a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas and hammocks, a 24-hour fitness center, green spaces, a sand volleyball court, a large clubhouse with gaming spaces, and a media lounge, and more. The complex is pet-friendly.

Anyone interested in learning about the housing solutions offered for students can find out more by visiting the website or by calling 1-662-546-4910.

Company: The Retreat at Starkville

Address: 50 Warmath Way

City: Starkville

State: MS

Zip code: 39759

Telephone number: 1-662-546-4910