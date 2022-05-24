Academia by Serosoft has made a successful contribution to NASSCOM SME Leaders’ Speak

Indore, India, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ — Academia by Serosoft is making a significant contribution to the digital transformation journey of educational institutions across the globe. True on that note, Academia has contributed to the NASSCOM SME Leaders’ Speak series. This Series hosted various top leaders/CEOs from top-performing organizations that are bringing differentiation to the industry.

“NASSCOM is the premier trade body and chamber of commerce of the Tech industry in India and comprises over 3000 member companies including both Indian and multinational organizations that have a presence in India.”

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, referred to NASSCOM as a “revolution”, beyond its time-tested role as an association.”

~ nasscom.in

Academia by Serosoft is on a mission to usher in an era of digital transformation across the educational ecosystem, transforming the lives of 700,000 learners, across 20 countries, and 300+ institutions. It is just a great start as it is moving on a mission to positively impact over 2 million learners by 2030.

Academia has always focused on making students’ lives easier, the work of faculty members more smooth, and management for higher authorities more effective and efficient.

Academia’s contribution to the NASSCOM SME Leaders’ Speak series explains the role of Academia ERP in transforming educational institutions and as part of NASSCOM, the journey of helping fellow IT entrepreneurs getting benefitted from the wonderful platform.

Hear from Arpit Badjatya of Serosoft about their flagship product @academiaerp that aims to take automated learning to over 2 Mn globally by 2030. More on his inspiration & ambitions & how the NASSCOM platform plays a vital role in achieving those. https://t.co/FyT6sBe7tz — NASSCOM (@nasscom) May 6, 2022

“As a part of NASSCOM, we at Serosoft have benefited and also given back to the ecosystem. I am part of the Madhya Pradesh special interest group, where I have been on the vendor’s panels and organized various events to help my fellow IT entrepreneurs in benefiting from this wonderful platform. Gratitude to a tremendous institution that is helping cores of organizations expand and grow” Said Arpit Badjatya CEO of Serosoft.