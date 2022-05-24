Freeze and Thaw Systems Market Is Driven By An Increasing Dependency On Telemedicine At A CAGR Of 6.8%

New York, United States, 2022-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Freeze and Thaw Systems Market is estimated to grow at the rate of 6.8% in the upcoming period by the year 2032. Integration with virtual reality solutions is expected to rule the roost in the forecast period. Augmented reality could be used for accessing information as well as reports while handling patients or without having to leave their existing operations, that too, in a completely hands-free mode, through voice command, or making supportive data appear automatically. This would be the healthcare vertical in future.

The global freeze and thaw systems market was valued at US$ 318.9 Mn in 2021. Significant rise in incidence of chronic illnesses and increasing research & development activities with collaborative efforts by manufacturers for the introduction of novel therapeutics are driving market expansion. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Demand for novel and alternate therapeutics and growing product development associated with global metrics on disease burden have propelled demand for freeze and thaw systems, globally. Developed economies of North America and Europe are experiencing a shift toward single-use equipment and tools, and have thus enhanced their production and transport capabilities within their regions and also worldwide.

Adoption of freeze and thaw systems in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sphere has promoted greater industrial efficiency in terms of throughput and output. Large-scale manufacturing processes require vigilant monitoring around the manufacturing cycle, and ensuring product viability is a critical element. Freeze and thaw systems provide quicker application of use and promote easy application for further processes.

Major players in the market space are adopting collaborative and expansion strategies. The freeze and thaw systems market is set to experience a great impact as novel avenues of management will open up in the near future.

Company Profiles:

BioLifeSolutions, Inc.

CARON Products & Services, Inc.

Farrar Scientific

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

HOF Sonderanlagenbau GmbH

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Precision Cryosystems

Sartorius AG

Single Use Support GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

ZETA Holding GmbH

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, single-use bags are expected to hold over 39% market value share by the end of 2032.

Based on application, the commercial segment is leading with nearly 2/3 market share by value.

Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies dominated the end user segment with a revenue share of around 41.4% in 2021.

North America was the leading regional market with a value share of 32.2% in 2021.

“Rising global chronic disease burden and increasing research activities are set to propel demand growth of freeze and thaw systems,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Manufacturing giants such as Thermo Fisher and GE Healthcare, amongst many others, have been enhancing and expanding their product portfolios by introducing new technologies in their product lines.

For instance, the Jab 2021 introduction of new CryoMed Controlled-Rate Freezers by Thermo Scientific, which deliver repeatable and consistent temperature performance with enhanced data traceability.

Additionally, GE Healthcare acquired Asymptote has an integrated set of software, consumables, and hardware for cryopreservation, which helps maintain the potency of cellular therapies.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the freeze and thaw systems market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product (freeze-thaw modular platforms (lab scale, small/pilot scale, and large scale), controlled rate chambers, single-use bags, and shippers), application (R&D, pre-clinical & clinical, and commercial), and end user (academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, and contract manufacturing organizations), across seven key regions of the world.

