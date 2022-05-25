The Orange Essential Oil Market To Take A Diligently Innovative Turn

Persistence Market Research presents key insights on the global orange essential oil market in its upcoming outlook, titled ‘Orange Essential Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis (2013-2017) and Forecast (2018-2027)‘. In terms of value, the global orange essential oil market is projected to register a compound annual growth rate of 5.0% during the forecast period, due to various forecasting factors, regarding which, PMR offers vital market insights in detail.

Driving factors such as increased demand for the essence of fruit flavors, increasing preference for natural additives in food and beverages as well as cosmetic products, and increased health consciousness are contributing to the growth of orange essential oil market. Orange essential oil has its major share of around 29.3% in the aromatherapy by the end of 2017 due to growing demand on hospitality services. Orange essential oil is used to give a sweet and tempting orange flavor to various beverages such as smoothies, shakes, and juices, and to impart the flavor to various bakery and confectionary products like muffins, cookies, etc. Orange essential oil is great to use in dishes that require a fruit zest, as adding just a few drops of orange essential oil can do the work.

Orange Essential Oil Finds Increasing Application in Aromatherapy

The use of orange essential oil is robustly increasing in the aromatherapy sector. Aromatherapy is the use of aromatic substances like essential oils for rejuvenation, relaxation, and to treat some minor physical health conditions. Orange aroma is known to have a calming and anti-depressant effect on humans, and thus, is preferred in aromatherapy. The increasing demand for orange essential oil is due to the growing preference of harmless, convenient, and natural alternatives to the synthetics used for massaging, showers, perfumes, and others. Aromatherapy is popular among urban consumers, especially the working population. The growing interest of consumers in orange essential oil for aromatherapy is an important driver for the orange essential oil market.

Increasing Preference of Orange Essential Oil in Cosmetics

Orange essential oil is used in cosmetic products such as face masks and hydrating creams, especially for oily and damaged skin. The blending and anti-microbial property of orange essential oil is an additional advantage for its use in cosmetics. Orange essential oil is also used as an alternative for chemical preservatives in cosmetics due to its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties.

Growing Application of Orange Essential Oil in Personal Care

Orange essential oil has great blending and solubility properties, and thus, is popular for use in commercial and various home care products. Orange essential oil provides a natural orange aroma along with its anti-microbial properties, which enable its application in personal care products such as sanitary and cleaning products. The increasing use of aromatic household products like cleaners is anticipated to have a positive impact on the orange essential oil market during the forecast period.

Key Manufacturers of Orange Essential Oil

This global orange essential oil market report presents the current trends driving each marketing segment, and offers well-defined analysis and insights into the prospective growth of the global orange essential oil market. The final section of the report contains a competitive landscape of dynamic players of global orange essential oil, to provide the audience with a comparative dashboard. Key players covered in the report are the current dynamic manufacturers in the orange essential oil market. Detailed profiles of the manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to analyze their unique differentiating strategies, product offerings, and recent developments in the orange essential oil space.

Global Orange Essential Oil Market: Competition Dashboard

PMR has profiled some of the most prominent companies active in the global orange essential oil market, such as Young Living Essential Oils, Doterra International, LLC, Ultra International B.V., LemonConcentrate, LorAnn Oil, Spark Naturals, Australian Botanical Products, Melaleuca Inc., Kama Ayurveda, Falcon, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Florihana, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, NOW foods, Mountain Rose Herbs, Aura Cacia, Cutrale, Ungerer & Company, and others.

