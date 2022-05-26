The Virginian Retirement Community Inspires Independent Living

Fairfax, Virginia, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Virginian Retirement Community is pleased to announce they are inspiring independent living to help seniors enjoy their later years. The independent living community is the ideal place to ensure seniors have access to the care and assistance they require while living an independent lifestyle.

At The Virginian Retirement Community, senior residents will have access to all the amenities that make senior living as enjoyable as possible. Each senior resident has a private apartment to give them the independence they desire. However, they can take advantage of all the features available within the community, including dining options, social opportunities, and plenty of activities. The community was recently redesigned, giving residents the comfort they deserve in a modern environment.

The Virginian Retirement Community is dedicated to giving seniors the support and assistance they need to stay safe and healthy during their later years. In addition to all the community amenities available, the community is located within easy distance of museums, shopping, and more to allow seniors to get out and enjoy themselves.

Anyone interested in learning about the independent living options can find out more by visiting The Virginian Retirement Community website or by calling 1-703-385-9229.

Company: The Virginian Retirement Community

Address: 9229 Arlington Blvd.

City: Fairfax

State: VA

Zip code: 22031

Telephone number: 1-703-385-9229

Email address: info@thevirginian.org