Global Sales Of Non Destructive Testing Is Set To Rise At A Steady CAGR Of Around 6% Over The Next Ten Years|Fact.MR Study

Non Destructive Testing Market Analysis By Application (Non Destructive Testing Services, Equipment), By Test Method (Non Destructive Visual Testing, Particle Testing), By End Use & By Region – Global Insights 2021-2031

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market was valued at USD 8.5 billion by 2021-end and is expected to reach a value of USD 15.2 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2021-2031. The manufacturing sector is expected to account for 20% of the NDT revenue.

Prominent Key Players Of The Non Destructive Testing Market Survey Report:

  • General Electric Company
  • Nikon Metrology NV
  • Olympus Corp.
  • Zetec Inc.
  • Eddyfi Technologies Inc.
  • Fisher Technologies Inc.
  • Ashtead Technology Ltd.
  • Mistras Group Inc.
  • Yxlon International GmbH
  • Sonatest Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

  • Application

    • Non Destructive Testing Services
    • Non Destructive Testing Equipment

  • Test Method

    • Non Destructive Visual Testing
    • Non Destructive Magnetic Particle Testing
    • Non Destructive Liquid Penetrant Testing
    • Non Destructive Eddy Current Testing
    • Non Destructive Ultrasonic Testing
    • Non Destructive Radiographic Testing

  • End Use

    • NDT for Oil & Gas
    • NDT for Manufacturing
    • NDT for Aerospace & Defence
    • NDT for Construction
    • NDT for Automotive
    • NDT for Power Generation
    • NDT for Other End Uses

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Non Destructive Testing Market report provide to the readers?

  • Non Destructive Testing fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Non Destructive Testing player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Non Destructive Testing in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Non Destructive Testing.

The report covers following Non Destructive Testing Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Non Destructive Testing market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Non Destructive Testing
  • Latest industry Analysis on Non Destructive Testing Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Non Destructive Testing Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Non Destructive Testing demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Non Destructive Testing major players
  • Non Destructive Testing Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Non Destructive Testing demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Non Destructive Testing Market report include:

  • How the market for Non Destructive Testing has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Non Destructive Testing on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Non Destructive Testing?
  • Why the consumption of Non Destructive Testing highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

