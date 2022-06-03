Research Antibodies Market Trends and Future Industry Landscape Analysis Report by 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Research Antibodies Industry Overview

The global research antibodies market size was estimated at USD 3.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Antibodies are proteins made by B cells and are a part of the human body’s immune system. These molecules can bind themselves to specific molecules that make them an ideal probe for cell research purposes. They are also used to isolate and aid in the identification of molecules of interest in cells. Currently, antibodies are one of the most important tools to study the function of a protein in cells. Increasing incidence of neurodegenerative diseases such as Huntington’s disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Parkinson’s diseases is further encouraging research activities in neurobiology. A rise in the geriatric population and lack of available treatments has also led to a substantial rise in the demand for research antibodies to develop personalized medicines, advanced therapeutics, and novel and effective treatments.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has created lucrative opportunities in the market. Several pharmaceutical giants are conducting extensive R&D activities to develop novel vaccines, treatment approaches, and testing kits for this pandemic. These rigorous R&D activities for the development of novel vaccine and treatment approaches have significantly increased demand for research antibodies. Furthermore, several private and government organizations are taking drastic initiatives to support the development of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. In 2020, GlaxoSmithKline invested USD 250 million in Vir Biotechnologies, a San Francisco-based clinical-stage immunology company, to support its antibody-drug development program for COVID-19.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Research Antibodies Market

Similarly, in April 2020, the federal government granted USD 14.5 million to Emergent BioSolutions-a Maryland-based biopharmaceutical company-to work on an antibody-drug trial for COVID-19. However, this pandemic has slowed down the discovery and development activities of biological products for other applications, such as oncology and rare diseases, which may hamper growth up to some extent.

A considerable rise in the number of R&D activities by various biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies to develop innovative products is predominantly driving the market. For instance, in January 2018, Abcam Plc. signed a definitive license agreement with Roche in order to obtain the exclusive rights to Spring Bioscience Corporation’s product portfolio only for research purposes. The product portfolio consists of 243 recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibodies that have been optimized for immunohistochemistry.

Similarly, in February 2019, Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd. in collaboration with the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) announced the results for their research collaboration project. This project involved the development of rabbit monoclonal antibodies along with the Bcell select platform that helps in recognizing the TB biomarker.

Furthermore, the availability of technologically advanced diagnostic and therapeutic products using research antibodies is anticipated to fuel market growth in the near future. For instance, in October 2019, Y-Biologics and Pascal Biosciences Inc. signed a collaborative research agreement aimed towards facilitating the discovery and development of various novel bio-specific antibodies. As per the agreement, Y-Biologics will be contributing ALiCE, its novel antibody platform technology, and Pascal Biosciences Inc. will be utilizing the company’s antibody products. Increasing funds provided by government bodies for proteomics and genomics research is another factor anticipated to boost market growth during the forecast period. Genomic technologies are being utilized to identify genetic factors involved in the leading causes of death globally. In 2018, NIH funded various genome research centers to accelerate and advance precision medicine discoveries. The ‘All of Us’ research program which is a part of NIH was awarded USD 28.6 million to establish three genome centers around the country. However, factors such as high costs and stringent government regulations are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Biotechnology Industry Research Reports

Immunohistochemistry Market : The global immunohistochemistry market size was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The global immunohistochemistry market size was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Flow Cytometry Market : The global flow cytometry market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Market Share Insights

October 2019: Y-Biologics and Pascal Biosciences Inc. signed a collaborative research agreement aimed towards facilitating the discovery and development of various novel bio-specific antibodies.

Y-Biologics and Pascal Biosciences Inc. signed a collaborative research agreement aimed towards facilitating the discovery and development of various novel bio-specific antibodies. February 2019: Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd. in collaboration with the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) announced the results for their research collaboration project

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd. in collaboration with the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) announced the results for their research collaboration project September 2018: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., collaborated with Montreal Neurological Institute with an aim to develop improved and new methods to both characterize and produce antibodies for advanced neurological research

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the research antibodies market include:

Abcam Plc

Bio-rad Laboratories

Becton Dickinson & Company

Merck Millipore

Lonza Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Cell Signalling Technology, Inc.

Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Agilent Technologies

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Research Antibodies Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.