Faucet Market to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2030

Faucet Industry Overview

The global faucet market size was valued at USD 19.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing prominence of multi-functionality faucets and the focus on aesthetic appeal are enhancing the demand for faucets in the market. The increase in investment in the industrial sector and rapid urbanization is expected to make way for market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 is still a significant issue for economies around the world, due to a year-on-year decline in exports and an increase in imports over the same period of time. The faucets market is trying to recover. Despite this, it means there is a direct impact on the ICT/ Healthcare/ chemical industries, resulting in a large market for the faucet market.

The increase in the disposable income of consumers is one of the primary factors that drive the growth of the global market. A rise in the trend of remodeling and thereby the use of trendy and smart bathroom accessories is anticipated to increase the demand in the market. According to iProperty Management, in 2019, most homeowners spent USD 5.000-10,000 upgrading their homes.

Bathroom accessories are the essential smart products that are gaining increasing focus among consumers as well as manufacturers. With the introduction of modern innovative technologies, manufacturers are providing a wide range of digital and electronic faucets for the domestic and commercial sectors. For instance, in January 2022, Daniel Rubinetterie, a creative manufacturer in Europe, launched ‘Reflex’ a new faucet collection for kitchen and bathroom applications.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of touch-free, digital and hybrid smart faucets that are equipped with efficiency sensors and temperature gauges, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. For instance, GROHE Plus digital faucet comes with a LED temperature display. It redefines the notion of versatility.

The ongoing demand for creating a modern and luxurious home is also paving way for renovated kitchen settings, hence, fueling the demand for kitchen products. For instance, the Franke 3-in-1 faucet offered by Franke Kitchen Systems is designed to provide hot, cold, and distilled water to ensure the usage of pure and appropriate temperatures for various kitchen purposes.

Tabletop Kitchen Products Market – The global tabletop kitchen products market size was valued at USD 41.68 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Faucet Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global faucet market on the basis of type, product, end user, distribution channel, and region:

Faucet Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Residential Commercial

Faucet Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Bathroom Kitchen Other

Faucet Market Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Online Offline

Faucet Regional Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

March 2022: Blanco the kitchen Offline solutions brand backed by industry-leading German engineering, introduced new productive accessories and faucet finishes. They have also expanded their metal faucet finish with bold black and luxurious Satin Gold.

January 2022: Moen revealed its smart faucet. The new feature has a completely hands-free operation, using gestures to control the temperature as well as flow.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Faucet market include

Kohler Co.

Kraus, USA

American Standard Brands

Grohe America Inc.

Pfister

Delta Faucet Company

Moen Incorporated

Aqua Source Faucet

