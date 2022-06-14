2nd European Summit on Health and Fitness

Key Trends in Health and Fitness

Posted on 2022-06-14 by in Food & Beverage, Healthcare // 0 Comments

Paris, France, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — Here we are happy to call forth all Healthcare professionals, industrialists, students, and researchers from the Healthcare and Fitness sector all over the globe to join our webinar at the 2nd European Summit on Health and Fitness, which is going to be held on July 28, 2022.

The overarching theme of “Key Trends in Health and Fitness” includes keynote presentations, Oral talks, poster presentations, and video presentations.

Health and Fitness 2022 will provide special prospects to bring together scientists, researchers, principal investigators, nutritionists, dietitians, fitness experts, healthcare professionals, physicians, and other health-related experts who can exchange their ideology and experience in the Health and Fitness field.

The annual summit on Health and Fitness will offer more prospects to display your research work, engage with fellow peers, partners, and initiate collaboration, and cover a wide range of topics related to the advancement in healthcare, medicine, physical therapy, nutrition, diet, exercise, yoga, obesity, fitness and so on.

For more information, kindly refer https://fitnesshealth.alliedacademies.com/

Health and Fitness 2022 shares an insight into the recent research which has generated immense interest in Health and Fitness. So, join us to discuss key trends shaping Health and Fitness.

Regards,
Wendy Carlin
Program Manager | Health and Fitness 2022
Email: fitnesshealth@alliedtalk.com
Tel:+44 20 3769 1755
W/app: 447418605292

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution