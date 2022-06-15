Precision Gearbox Market Regional Opportunities And Future Scope 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, June 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Precision Gearbox Industry Overview

The global precision gearbox market size was estimated at USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Rising awareness about the product benefits across various industries including, military & aerospace, machine tools, material handling, robotics, and medical, is expected to drive the market growth. The market witnessed a steep decline in growth, owing to the lack of demand from the industrial sector. The government imposed restrictions caused a temporary closure across a wide range of industries, which resulted in a lack of new installations and maintenance and repair of existing automation systems, thereby limiting the product demand.

In addition, a large number of manufacturers suffered huge financial losses due to the pandemic, leading to a number of manufacturers opting to postpone the installation of new automation systems. However, the industry witnessed a significant rise in product demand from the medical sector, which benefitted the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Precision Gearbox Market

The market in China is expected to be driven by an increase in the adoption of several advanced material handling equipment such as wagon tipplers, belt conveyor systems, and bucket elevators for easy movement and handling and materials, in the cement industry. In addition, the adoption of advanced robotic systems in warehousing as per the trend of zero-labor warehousing in China is expected to benefit the growth of the market.

Direct-drive actuators are likely to pose a threat of substitution owing to their benefits such as low maintenance, minimized cost, and compact design. However, a lack of precision in movements is likely to restrict its demand across the application industries. This is projected to keep the threat of substitution low.

Product manufacturers are forward integrated and engaged in the distribution and supply of manufactured goods. This allows the manufacturers to gain a higher market share and build a stronger market position. In addition, the manufacturers prefer a consultative approach to provide optimum solutions and meet the exact consumer requirements.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports

Cladding Market : The global cladding market size was estimated at USD 210.41 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The global cladding market size was estimated at USD 210.41 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030. Roofing Materials Market: The global roofing materials market size is estimated at USD 120.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

August 2021: Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH, “Parker”), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today confirms that the European Commission (“EC”) has cleared the acquisition of Meggitt PLC (“Meggitt”), conditional on full compliance with commitments offered by Parker.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the precision gearbox market include:

Harmonic Drive LLC

NIDEC-SHIMPO CORPORATION

Stöber Antriebstechnik GmbH and Co. KG

WITTENSTEIN SE

GAM ENTERPRISES, INC.

DieQua Corporation

Neugart GmbH

Apex Dynamics, Inc.

Sumitomo Drive Technologies

Nabtesco Corporation

Cone Drive

Hiwin Corporation

Wilhelm Vogel GmbH

Sureservo

SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG

Onvio LLC

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

ATLANTA Drive Systems, Inc.

Framo Morat

Güdel Group AG

SWG Solutions

Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A.

EGT Eppinger Getriebe Technologie GmbH

ABB Motors and Mechanical Inc.

Ondrives Ltd.

Designatronics Inc.

Genesis Robotics

Motus Labs

GEORGII KOBOLD GmbH & Co. KG

igus GmbH

Order a free sample PDF of the Precision Gearbox Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.