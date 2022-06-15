Global Sales Of Tahini Will Accelerate At A Value CAGR Worth 6% During 2021-2031|Fact.MR Study

Tahini Market Analysis by Sesame Seed Type (Hulled Tahini, Unhulled Tahini), by Product Type (Natural Tahini, Whole Tahini, Seasoned Tahini, Organic Tahini), by Application, by Distribution Channel & Regional Forecast 2021-2031

Global tahini market will accelerate at a value CAGR worth 6% from 2021-2031. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, sales of tahini are likely to reach US$ 3.2 Bn. As of 2021, tahini sales are expected to be valued at US$ 1.8 Bn, with the Middle East & Africa expected to capture over 4/5th of the global revenue.

Prominent Key Players Of The Tahini Market Survey Report:

  • Dipasa USA Inc.
  • Sunshine International Foods Inc.
  • Kevala International LLC
  • Joyva Corporation
  • Halwani Bros
  • Other Players

Key Segments Covered

  • Sesame Seed Type
    • Hulled Tahini
    • Unhulled Tahini
  • Product Type
    • Natural Tahini
    • Whole Tahini
    • Seasoned Tahini
    • Organic Tahini
  • Application
    • Tahini for Sauces & Soups
    • Tahini for Coffee Substitutes
    • Tahini for Dips & Spreads
    • Tahini for Nut & Sweets
    • Tahini for Jams, Jellies & Preserves
    • Tahini for Mixed Spices & Seasonings
    • Tahini for Other Applications
  • Distribution Channel
    • Tahini Sales via Modern Trade
    • Tahini Sales via Conventional Retail
    • Tahini Sales via HORECA
    • Tahini Sales via Online Stores
    • Tahini Sales via Other Distribution Channels

