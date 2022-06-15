Global Sales Of Tahini Will Accelerate At A Value CAGR Worth 6% During 2021-2031|Fact.MR Study

Tahini Market Analysis by Sesame Seed Type (Hulled Tahini, Unhulled Tahini), by Product Type (Natural Tahini, Whole Tahini, Seasoned Tahini, Organic Tahini), by Application, by Distribution Channel & Regional Forecast 2021-2031

Global tahini market will accelerate at a value CAGR worth 6% from 2021-2031. By the end of the aforementioned forecast period, sales of tahini are likely to reach US$ 3.2 Bn. As of 2021, tahini sales are expected to be valued at US$ 1.8 Bn, with the Middle East & Africa expected to capture over 4/5th of the global revenue.

Prominent Key Players Of The Tahini Market Survey Report:

Dipasa USA Inc.

Sunshine International Foods Inc.

Kevala International LLC

Joyva Corporation

Halwani Bros

Other Players

Key Segments Covered

Sesame Seed Type Hulled Tahini Unhulled Tahini

Product Type Natural Tahini Whole Tahini Seasoned Tahini Organic Tahini

Application Tahini for Sauces & Soups Tahini for Coffee Substitutes Tahini for Dips & Spreads Tahini for Nut & Sweets Tahini for Jams, Jellies & Preserves Tahini for Mixed Spices & Seasonings Tahini for Other Applications

Distribution Channel Tahini Sales via Modern Trade Tahini Sales via Conventional Retail Tahini Sales via HORECA Tahini Sales via Online Stores Tahini Sales via Other Distribution Channels



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Tahini Market report provide to the readers?

Tahini fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Tahini player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Tahini in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Tahini.

The report covers following Tahini Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Tahini market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Tahini

Latest industry Analysis on Tahini Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Tahini Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Tahini demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Tahini major players

Tahini Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Tahini demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Tahini Market report include:

How the market for Tahini has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Tahini on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Tahini?

Why the consumption of Tahini highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

