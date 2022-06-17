Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2028

Expanded Polypropylene Foam Industry Overview

The global expanded polypropylene foam market size was valued at USD 936.8 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing product penetration in applications, such as packaging, consumer goods, and furniture, is expected to have a significant impact on the overall market growth during the forecast years. The increasing product application scope in various industries can be attributed to its superior qualities, such as durability, chemical & water resistance, thermal insulation, and recyclability. Moreover, rising investments in manufacturing activities across major economies have resulted in an increased automobile and consumer goods production.

This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) foam beads and molded products over the coming years. The growing demand for chemical- and water-resistant materials in the packaging and consumer goods industries is slated to propel product demand over the forecast period.

The easy availability of propylene, which is the key raw material used for the production of EPP foam, in major economies has helped strengthen the raw material supply in the global industry. However, the price volatility associated with this material is expected to affect the final product prices, thereby restraining market growth to some extent.

The global market is characterized by the presence of several large-, small-, and medium-sized companies, including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, fabricators, and distributors. The key players in the market, such as JSP Corporation and BASF SE, follow an integrated production chain, which results in barriers to entry for raw material suppliers as well as product manufacturers.

Expanded Polypropylene Foam Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global expanded polypropylene foam market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Low density Medium density High density



Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam End-use Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028) Automotive Bumpers Roof pillars Seat bracing Armrests Others Packaging Food Packaging Non-food Packaging Consumer goods Electronics Furniture Toys & Sporting Goods Others Appliances Kitchen Appliances Non-Kitchen Appliances Others



Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016- 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

Mar 2020: Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Industry to 2025 – BASF, JSP, Hanwha Group, and IZOBLOK Account for Over ~85% of the Consildated World Market.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent companies in the global expanded polypropylene (EPP) foam market include:

JSP Corp.

BASF SE

Kaneka Corp.

DS Smiths plc

Hanwha Corp.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

Knauf Industries

IZOBLOK

Clark Foam Products Corp.

Armacell International S.A.

