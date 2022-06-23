Alight Birmingham Improves Student Living

Birmingham, Alabama, 2022-Jun-23 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Birmingham is pleased to announce they improve student living for those attending the University of Alabama Birmingham. The off-campus housing complex offers the ideal environment for an independent lifestyle while remaining close to the campus for classes and on-campus activities.

At Alight Birmingham, students can customize their living arrangements with one-bedroom apartments to live alone or two, three, and four-bedroom floor plans to share with friends or random students through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate includes furnishings, high-speed Internet access, and water and sewer. Garage parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

Alight Birmingham offers all the community amenities students need to enjoy a better quality of life. Residents can enjoy the swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, study rooms, a community clubhouse with TVs and games, and other features. The complex provides students with a comfortable living environment just minutes from campus to allow them to enjoy their college experience.

Anyone interested in learning about how they improve student living can find out more by visiting the Alight Birmingham website or calling 1-205-252-0444.

About Alight Birmingham: Alight Birmingham is an off-campus housing complex offering a comfortable living environment for students attending the University of Alabama Birmingham. Each student signs an independent contract for a per-person rental rate that prevents issues with roommates who can’t pay their rent. They strive to make college life more exciting for students.

