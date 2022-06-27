Worldwide Demand For Anti-Drone Is Grow At An Impressive 20.9% CAGR Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

The global anti-drone market size is estimated at US$ 1.1 billion in 2022 and is predicted to top a market valuation of US$ 7.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a stupendous CAGR of 20.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Anti-Drone Market Survey Report:

Advanced Protection Systems

ApolloShield

Avnon Group

Battelle Memorial Institute

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

CerbAir

Citadel Defense

Dedrone

DeTect Inc.

D-Fend Solutions A.D. Ltd.

Droneshield ltd

Grumman Corp.

Guard from Above BV

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo s.p.a

Liteye Systems, Inc.

MBDA

Key Segments Covered in Anti-Drone Industry Survey

Anti-Drone Market by Component : Drone Detection Equipment Drone Detection Radars RF Spectrum Analyzers Acoustic Sensors Video Surveillance Systems Drone Neutralization Equipment Stationary and Mobile Jammers Interception Systems Counter-Drone Lasers Drone Capture Nets Concealed Threat Detection Systems Long-range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) Software Security and Integration Software Video Enhancement and Analysis Software

Anti-Drone Market by Range : < 200 Mtr Anti-Drone Systems 200 Mtr – 1 Km Anti-Drone Systems 1 Km – 4 Km Anti-Drone Systems 4 Km – 20 Km Anti-Drone Systems > 25 Km Anti-Drone Systems

Anti-Drone Market by End User : Homeland Security Departments Military & Defense Departments Airport Operators Commercial Security Service Providers Critical Infrastructure Owners Others (not classified in any of the above categories)

Anti-Drone Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

