Worldwide Demand For Anti-Drone Is Grow At An Impressive 20.9% CAGR Through 2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

Anti-Drone Market Analysis By Component (Drone Detection Equipment, Drone Neutralization Equipment, Concealed Threat Detection Systems, Long-range Acoustic Devices & Software) By Range, By End-User and By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

The global anti-drone market size is estimated at US$ 1.1 billion in 2022 and is predicted to top a market valuation of US$ 7.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a stupendous CAGR of 20.9% from 2022 to 2032.

Key Segments Covered in Anti-Drone Industry Survey

  • Anti-Drone Market by Component :

    • Drone Detection Equipment
      • Drone Detection Radars
      • RF Spectrum Analyzers
      • Acoustic Sensors
      • Video Surveillance Systems
    • Drone Neutralization Equipment
      • Stationary and Mobile Jammers
      • Interception Systems
      • Counter-Drone Lasers
      • Drone Capture Nets
    • Concealed Threat Detection Systems
    • Long-range Acoustic Devices (LRAD)
    • Software
      • Security and Integration Software
      • Video Enhancement and Analysis Software

  • Anti-Drone Market by Range :

    • < 200 Mtr Anti-Drone Systems
    • 200 Mtr – 1 Km Anti-Drone Systems
    • 1 Km – 4 Km Anti-Drone Systems
    • 4 Km – 20 Km Anti-Drone Systems
    • > 25 Km Anti-Drone Systems

  • Anti-Drone Market by End User :

    • Homeland Security Departments
    • Military & Defense Departments
    • Airport Operators
    • Commercial Security Service Providers
    • Critical Infrastructure Owners
    • Others (not classified in any of the above categories)

  • Anti-Drone Market by Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East & Africa

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

