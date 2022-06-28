Sales Of Oral Hygiene Is Slated To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 5% During 2021 To 2031

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Oral Hygiene Market By Product Type (Toothbrush Oral Hygiene, Mouthwash, Dental Floss), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket, Departmental Stores, Online Sales) & Region – Forecast to 2021-2031As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global market for oral hygiene reached around US$ 50 Bn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% to top US$ 70 Bn by 2031. Demand for toothbrushes is set to increase at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the oral hygiene market survey report

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive

Wal-Mart

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Costco

Kroger

Safeway

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Dentaid SL

Dabur India Ltd.

Dentsply International Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Heraeus Dental

Key Segments in Oral Hygiene Products Industry Research

Product Toothpaste Toothbrush Mouthwash/Dental Rinse Dental Floss Dental Accessories

Distribution Channel Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Online Sales Other Retail Formats



What insights does the oral hygiene report provide to the readers?

Oral hygiene fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each oral hygiene player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of oral hygiene in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global oral hygiene.

The report covers following Oral hygiene Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Oral hygiene market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Oral hygiene

Latest industry Analysis on Oral hygiene Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Oral hygiene Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Oral hygiene demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Oral hygiene major players

Oral hygiene Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Oral hygiene demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the oral hygiene report include:

How the market for oral hygiene has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global oral hygiene on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the oral hygiene?

Why the consumption of oral hygiene highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

