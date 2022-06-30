ECOSMOB SHOWCASES SOFTWARE SERVICES OFFERINGS AT IT EXPO 2022

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Jun-30 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies showcased its service offerings, including VoIP solutions, staff augmentation, web design and development, mobile application development, AI/ML development services, and Tragofone, at the recently concluded IT EXPO in the US.

The ITEXPO held from 21-24 June 2022 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, saw a record number of attendees and exhibitors worldwide. From enterprise end partners, channel/MSP partners, service providers, and industry influencers, over 7,000 participants registered their presence at the event.

Led by the Ecosmob Technologies’ co-founder and CEO, Maulik Shah, the team participated in the high-energy event, which featured networking sessions, one-on-one meets, and knowledge-sharing discussions. He also joined the panel discussion as a key panelist throwing light on ‘Driving Revenue and Customer Value in a Digital World’. Shah dwelled upon some of the challenges service providers face in the highly competitive markets and the unmissable opportunities in the domain.

With innovation at the core, Ecosmob Technologies has been a pioneer in customized VoIP offerings, serving global clients worldwide since its inception, leading the charge of heralding a new era of enriched communication.

“Ecosmob Technologies is a global leader in enabling connectivity and communication solutions, offering business-oriented solutions for transformative and collaborative coverage. Our customer-centric solutions empower clients to modernize their communications network for better business outcomes,” says Shah reflecting on the event.

The event ended on a high note for the company as participants showed keen interest in Ecosmob’s offerings. It also offered an opportunity to renew old ties while forging new relationships.

The India-headquartered company has been leading in the global ICT race, with diversified clients and solutions that span from niche areas like VoIP to DevOps. The company is also the recipient of prestigious global and national accolades. The company has strengthened its IT staff augmentation services to keep up with the growing demand for its software services. With IT experts and experienced software engineers from Ecosmob, clients can augment their teams hassle-free and timely.

The company is on a high growth trajectory on the account because of its client-centric and world-class solutions, which have achieved global acceptance and recognition.

