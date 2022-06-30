Fencing Market Growth Is Contributed By The Increase In The Number Of Remodelling Projects

San Francisco, Calif., USA, June 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Fencing Industry Overview

The global fencing market size is anticipated to reach USD 44.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing need to safeguard agricultural assets and the aggressive investments being made by private companies in strengthening the security and enhancing the aesthetics of their premises are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. The growth of the real estate market and the increase in the number of remodeling projects being undertaken are expected to contribute to the growth of the market.

Fencing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global fencing market based on material, distribution channel, installation, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Metal, Wood, Plastic & Composite and Concrete.

The metal segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50% in 2021.

The growing preference for chain links fences and ornamental fences is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Wood fencing is a popular choice for residential applications, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, owing to its distinctive aesthetic appeal and the easy availability of wood at affordable prices.

Plastic fencing is also emerging as a relatively economical, lightweight, and easy-to-install alternative.

Based on the Installation Insights, the market is segmented into Do-It-Yourself and Contractor.

The contractor segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 75% in 2021.

The Do-It-Yourself segment is poised for significant growth over the forecast period in line with the customers’ growing preference for customized fences.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Residential, Agricultural and Industrial.

The residential segment accounted for the largest market share of over 60% in 2021. The increasing residential construction and remodeling activities allowed the segment to dominate the market.

The growing need to safeguard farm animals, crops, and farm areas from wild animals and thieves is anticipated to drive the demand for fences for agricultural applications.

Meanwhile, the industrial segment is anticipated to grow in line with the growing demand for fencing solutions from industrial and manufacturing units.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Retail.

The retail segment accounted for the largest market share of over 75% in 2021. The retail distribution channel provides customers with instant access to the products offered by key vendors.

The online segment is expected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Numerous vendors are focusing on selling their products on e-commerce platforms as part of their efforts to reduce operating costs and increase profit margins, thereby creating growth opportunities for the online segment over the forecast period

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Government, Petroleum & Chemicals, Military & Defense, Mining, Energy & Power, Transport and Others.

The military & defense segment accounted for the largest market share of over 29% in 2021. The growing need for adequate border control and safety is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Meanwhile, the energy & power segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing end-use segment over the forecast period.

The growing demand for high-security fencings, such as anti-cut and anti-climb perimeter fencing and partitioning to protect critical power grid infrastructure is estimated to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market can be described as a highly competitive market characterized by a high degree of fragmentation and dominated by a large number of local manufacturers catering to the needs of the customers in their respective regions.

Some prominent players in the Fencing market include

Allied Tube & Conduit

Ameristar Fence Products Incorporated

Associated Materials LLC

Bekaert

Betafence NV

CertainTeed Corporation

Gregory Industries, Inc.

Jerith Manufacturing Company Inc.

Long Fence Company Inc.

Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

Poly Vinyl Creations Inc.

