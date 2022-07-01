What Are the Specific Drivers of the Residential Air Purifiers Market – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jul-01— /EPR Network/ —

The global COVID-19 pandemic has upended several industries by causing disruptions in their day-to-day operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable insights into the Residential Air Purifier market. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details about the current market scenario across different regions along with the historical data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the Residential Air Purifiers market across various industries and regions.

Global Residential Air Purifiers Market was valued at USD 3.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022-2032. The market is expected to reach USD 7.44 Billion in the world by the end of 2032.

Market research by Fact.MR gives exclusive insights on market growth. The study identifies crucial trends driving the growth of the Residential Air Purifiers market. This newly released report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for major market players as well as emerging players associated with production and supply. Fact.MR Latest Report Provides Detailed Analysis of Residential Air Purifier Market

This newly released and insightful report sheds light on the Residential Air Purifiers Market insights, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from vendors to end users and Residential Air Purifiers Market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Residential air purifiers market to reach USD 4.04 Bn by 2022

During the forecast period, the North American residential air purifier market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%.

Approximately 41.5% of the market’s revenue to be generated by the Asia Pacific in 2022

By application, HEPA filter technology to accumulate 40.5% revenue

With a revenue share of 65%, the standalone or portable segment to dominate the market

In-duct air purifier sales to likely accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032

Exponentially increasing air pollution levels and subsequent degradation of air quality has prompted residents across all continents to install air purifiers in their houses, opening up vast growth opportunities for manufacturers, comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The residential air purifier market is dominated by international, regional, and domestic manufacturers. In order to increase revenue and strengthen their positions in this market, companies implement various strategies and initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, product development, distribution agreements, and technological investments.

Panasonic will release a new air purifier in February 2022 called WhisperAir Repair Spot. This device is easy to install and does not require any maintenance.

iRobot Corporation, an American manufacturer of consumer robots, acquired Aeris Cleantec AG, a Swiss maker of premium air purifiers based in Cham, Zug, in November 2021.

The United Kingdom-based manufacturer of air purifiers Radic8 has entered into an agreement with Henry Schein, an American distributor of health care products, to distribute its products in North America and Europe in 2020.

Key Segments Covered in the Residential Air Purifier Industry Survey

By Type In-Duct Residential Air Purifiers Standalone/Portable Residential Air Purifiers

By Application Residential Air Purifiers based on Ionic Filters Residential Air Purifiers based on Activated Carbon Residential Air Purifiers based on HEPA Residential Air Purifiers based on Other Applications



